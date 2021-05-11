NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 38  |  May 11, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 051121

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Where was Maggi? Visiting this mosaic on the side of the Water District! It’s on the side facing the police station, downtown on Loma Place. Janet Bescoby was onto her, as was Ellen Kempler (Ellen noted that, “the tile artwork, Canyon Preserve, is by artists Michele Taylor and Mike Tauber.” And she added “…also worth noting that this is stop two on the new Laguna Beach Poetry Trail, which will soon be marked with a sign featuring a poem it inspired.”) Linda Potichke knew the spot, as did Mark Porterfield, Judy Barry (Michelle Taylor “was a true jewel of Laguna and is sorely missed.”), Beth Johnsen, Nancy Wade, Claudia Redfern, and Lynne Biscieglia. 

Thanks, everyone, for playing along!

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 5 11 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Mosaic mural on the side of the Water District building

 

