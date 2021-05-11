NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 38  |  May 11, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 051121

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

May 11, 2021

All about storms

Dennis 5Wow, the Eastern Pacific 2021 tropical cyclone season didn’t waste any time in starting. On May 8th, tropical storm Andres – with sustained winds of 45 mph – formed about 300 miles off mainland Mexico’s west coast, making it the earliest that the first system of the new season became a tropical storm. The previous record was on May 10th, 2017, when Adrian formed, and that record was tied with Ava on May 10th, 1972. The official 2021 season actually begins on May 15th and runs through November 20th. The Atlantic has yet to pop out their first system, but their season doesn’t start until June 1st and runs through November 30th.

One good thing that comes out of a Catalina eddy is that its south and southeast winds warm our local ocean temps quite a bit. The temps along the Orange County coast on Sunday were running from 64 to 68 degrees.

Here on Sunday, the sun rise was at 5:56 a.m. and it set at 7:41 p.m. The sun will rise before 6 a.m. through (approximately) July 21st.

Once again, Colorado got a generous helping of snow in the month of May. It happens more often than not, and this year was no exception. Now I know why they call it May. It may be 90, it may be 30, it may snow one day, and it may rain and thunder for three days. For instance, in May, Denver has been as hot as 95 degrees and as cold as 22.

Getting back to the subject of hurricane season if I may, on our side, we pretty much dodge a bullet in Southern California when it comes to land-falling tropical systems from these Mexico monsters – as most tropical storms and hurricanes that form down in the Eastern Pacific tend to move to the west and northwest. They encounter nothing but the vast expanse of the largest ocean in the world, so most of the time, land masses are not directly affected. 

Every once in a while, a storm might affect the Mexican mainland coast or the southern part of Baja. If a system gets far north before pooping out, our weather and surf may be affected as some outer bands of that storm will reach us – dropping some showers and epic south to SSE swells, but that’s about the extent of it. Historically, only on two recorded occasions has one of these feisty pin wheelers actually made it all the way up to Southern California as an organized tropical system. 

Way back in September of 1858, a Category two hurricane made landfall near San Diego with winds up to 100 mph, with drenching rains and 20-25 ft. surf. Hardly anybody was around back then, so damage and casualties were at a minimum. However, if that were to happen in our time, the effects would be catastrophic.

A mega El Nino was running in 1858, so waters were near 80 degrees off our coast, which is the threshold mark needed to sustain a tropical system. Then in September of 1939, a high-end tropical system made landfall near Long Beach, once again courtesy of a mega El Nino that was going on that year. There were winds up to 65 mph when that system moved ashore in San Pedro, and that storm’s huge surf totally dismantled the pier that was located at the northernmost point of Main Beach. More on hurricanes in Friday’s edition of Stu News Laguna

Have a safe and happy week, ALOHA!

 

