NewLeftHeader

few clouds

64.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 38  |  May 11, 2021

Boys & Girls Club announces the return 051121

Boys & Girls Club announces the return of summer camp

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is excited to announce that summer camp is back. “We are so excited to announce that registration is now open for Summer Camp 2021!” exclaims BGC Program Director Danny Panduro. “We are so excited that our Clubs will be filled with summer campers all summer long!”

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is hosting nine weeks of fun-filled summer camp at the Laguna Canyon Enrichment Center, Bluebird Park Enrichment Center, and El Toro Park Program. 

Boys & kid

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Summer camp will include fun arts and crafts for campers

Each site will have themed days, art, sports, special programs, STEM, contests, games, beach days, Food Fridays, and more. 

“I can’t wait to bring back Club Olympics this summer!” Bluebird Park Director Stephen Tinen exclaims. “It’s the best week of the year when all Enrichment Centers come together at our Canyon location for our take on a recreation Olympic Games. All members participate and it’s so fun to see everyone compete!”

Boys & water

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Campers will have a chance to work on STEM projects this summer

Summer Camp begins the week of June 14. Bluebird Park Enrichment Center will be open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and costs $175/week. Laguna Canyon Enrichment Center will operate Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and costs $175/week. El Toro Park Program will operate Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and costs $50. Registration is now open. 

To register, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.