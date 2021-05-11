NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 38  |  May 11, 2021

Author Lake Perry recalls Laguna summers in The Beach House, her newly published book

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Lake Perry spent her childhood summers in Laguna Beach, at the “Witches House” or, as her family knew it, the Beach House, an iconic landmark in a village of many unusual architectural gems. 

Although she never lived full-time in Laguna, Perry says, “The decades of short and long vacations at the Beach House gave me a sense of belonging there, however.”

The Beach House, A Family Adventure & Community Treasure is as much a recollection of her childhood spent here as it is a history of this legendary house. Both are equally enchanting.

Building the Beach House

“I have now published a book about the Beach House which includes the owner-builders in conversation, telling stories of their earliest 1925 exploits in building the house,” says Perry. “Designer and builder E. Vernon Barker is my grandfather; project partner was his sister, Bertha Sylvia Barker. They led the communal family effort that produced this beautifully unique structure, a whimsical, hand-built scene that provided so many visitors and family members with a place for joyful recreation. This was my favorite place, where I grew up on the beaches of the exquisite pocket coves of Laguna Beach in the 1950s and 1960s.”

The Beach House was built on the verge of a gully in the low dry hills of Laguna Beach, southern California. As described by Perry, “It was delightful inside and out – rustic, comfortable, and magical – with an expansive view of the nearby Pacific Ocean.” Built in the 1920s, over the years it was dubbed by locals as the legendary Witches House, while to their family, it was always simply the Beach House. 

“The Beach House,” writes Perry, “even now I can conjure the minute details of each room, the scents, array of colors, and the light.”

The 111 pages of text include color and black and white photographs of the house’s exterior and interiors from 1925 to the 1980s, and the local beaches. 

Perry explains how the book came to fruition. “Over the years of my putting the book together, the Laguna Beach Historical Society assisted and provided some photos from the early 1920s; Nelda Stone, staff at the Laguna Beach Public Library, helped along the way with reference materials, as well as encouragement. As with the Beach House, it took a crew of people becoming involved in the process of building a book to make it happen.

“My hope is that this book will succeed in describing the spirit of the family as they worked and played together, of the spirited Beach House itself, animated with the good energy of all the people who stayed there. In some subconscious conversation I was always having with it, the Beach House was alive, and she spoke back.” 

Childhood memories

An excerpt from a chapter covering Perry’s childhood in the 50s and 60s:

“Morning at the Beach House starts with a gaggle of kids spilling down three stories of stairways to the dining room table, drawn by the scents of breakfast that waft upstairs: bacon-and-eggs, hot buttery toast, strawberry jam, strong black coffee and cocoa. Despite our eagerness to get down to the beach, we linger in relaxed conversation, enjoying the food; after all, it’s summer vacation! As the adults clean up and prepare a picnic lunch, we change into bathing suits, gather towels and toys. Finally leaving the house – it takes so long! – we open the heavy double doors to the cool, earthen-floored garage, load up with the striped canvas umbrella, deflated air mattresses, buckets and shovels, so at last we can head out, hoping the sun soon burns through the fog.”

“Off we go, holding the toddlers’ hands, taking either the alley or the street down the steep hill, passing cottages with tended flower gardens and vacant lots full of wild, yellow-bloomed mustard and fennel. We carefully trot across busy PCH and skip another long block to either Divers Cove or Straight Down Beach (aka Shaw’s Cove). Both have wet, cold stone steps to the sand where we dump the gear and immediately take off to the water, for now abandoning the adults and little ones.”

A timeless connection

“I also attribute my kinship with the Beach House to the strength of the relationships among all of those involved in creating this beloved place,” says Perry. “Though over the decades there would be divorces and other unsettling events in the family and in the world, the times we spent together there, in the many combinations of friends and families, contributed to our sense of inseparable connectedness and a shared loyalty to place and origins.”

The house was first sold in December 1977 to (owner) Bertha Barker’s nephew Don Neumann. Perry doesn’t know the year of the next transfer of title, which would have been out of the family, but it was sometime in the late 80s or early 90s.

“Reflecting on why I have felt compelled to document the building of the house has taken me into the thicket of our family’s history and the usual messiness of a large family evolving over time,” Perry says. “What eventually stood out for me in it all is the story of the Beach House itself. I felt so deeply at home there and at the nearby beaches, where I was most freely a playful child, confidently active and imaginative, well into adolescence. Life at the Beach House was better than anywhere else.”

To purchase the book, contact Lake at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (Venmo account is same as email address).

The Beach House, A Family Adventure & Community Treasure, by Lake Perry, retail at $30.

 

