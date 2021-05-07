“Poop Fairy” dog walkway 050721

“Poop Fairy” dog walkway, new stairs proposed for Bluebird Park

By SARA HALL

A resident has proposed a plan in an effort to reduce dog waste in a city park where canines aren’t allowed and to encourage people walking their furry friends to stay on a designated path while cutting across the park.

The Recreation Committee on Monday (May 3) discussed a potential “Poop Fairy Walk,” a proposed dedicated dog walker crossing through Bluebird Park.

Woods Cove resident Nancy Englund suggested the idea, noting that people already walk their dogs across the park so this would make it legal.

“I think a little habit trail for dog walkers to go through would solve the problem and make it legal,” Englund said. “It would be a good thing.”

Englund, who is also a dog owner, wishes there was a safe, legal way to walk with her dog from her neighborhood into the village. Currently, to legally get there, people have to walk all the way around, on streets with no sidewalks and blind corners, she explained in a letter to City Council.

“The most convenient, safe and esthetic choice, taken by many dog owners, is to (illegally) cut through the west end of Bluebird Park,” she wrote in the letter.

As a solution, she is proposing creating “Poop Fairy Walk,” a dedicated dog crossing, by adding a new set of stairs under the Ficus tree on Calliope Street and moving the existing chain link fence. This would create a corridor outside the park for dog walkers, she said in her letter to council.

It will make it clear that dogs are only allowed on path to cross, and not play or poop in the park, Englund said during Monday’s meeting.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The view from the top of the current stairs at Bluebird Park, looking at the area where the proposed “Poop Fairy Walk” would be placed

The proposal asks to:

--Relocate the stairs about 50 feet west of existing location.

--Minor rework of existing railing at top of stairs and rustic retaining wall at base of stairs.

--New walkway from base of new stairs to existing sidewalk.

--Remove small section of chain link where the new walkway and existing sidewalk meet.

--Add new link fence along length of new walkway with gate at base of new stairs for direct access to the park.

The stairs would still be available for everyone to access the park, Englund confirmed.

Overall, committee members were on board with the proposal.

It’s a good idea, said Roger Kempler. This is a remote part of the park and a good place to do this project, he added.

“Why do you want to have people just constantly disobeying or flouting the law because they don’t want to endanger themselves or their dogs going across busy streets?” Kempler asked.

Ultimately, committee member Anna Cathleen Greiner made a two-part motion: First, to ask the city to assess the stairs, including safety concerns; Second, when they receive the report on the assessment (and if the stairs are deemed a safety risk, as several people mentioned during the meeting) to then consider options for creating a simple and focused dog walkway across the park, along with replacing or repairing the stairs.

There was no actual vote on the motion, but there was consensus among committee members, so the action acted as direction to staff to follow-up on what the motion as described.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering drawn by Gary Sefluski/courtesy Nancy Englund

The proposed plans to move the stairs and create a “Poop Fairy Walk” for dogs at Bluebird Park

There was more discussion about other potential ideas and some concerns that the plan might not work, or possibly even have unintended consequences.

Some mentioned that the proposal might raise the flag about the “temporary” stairs and, as a result, get them removed entirely.

“Is this even on the radar of the city?” asked Nia Evans. “Since they’re temporary, I don’t want this to backfire on these people that are trying to do this.”

She doesn’t want to go back to having to get a running start just to get up the hill, Evans joked.

The stairs need to be replaced anyway, Englund said.

“They’re falling apart as we speak,” she said. “The idea would be when they’re replaced, instead of putting them where they are, move them 50 feet closer to the ocean.”

The stairs were initially installed in 2004 as a “temporary” workaround while park was remodeled. When the project was completed and the stairs were removed there was “uproar,” Englund said, so the city put them back.

They are used by a lot of people, Englund emphasized. It would probably be better if they were cement or something more permanent, she added.

“New permanent stairs are a great idea for the city,” she said during the meeting. “If they were in a new position that would be excellent. We would all benefit, dog owners (and) non-dog owners who wouldn’t have to see dog poop in the park.”

Larry, a local resident who walked up the stairs on Monday morning and uses them a few times a week, said the steps are hazardous. Metal strips, which he called “bone breakers,” were added to the edge at some point.

“If you trip or in any way lose your balance on that thing, and you hit that metal edge it’s a devastating situation,” he said.

They are a liability and are problematic, he said. He’s very supportive of the idea for new stairs to be combined with the dog walkway plan, and would contribute toward the cause.

Kempler noted that it’s now on public record that several people have questioned or raised concerns about the safety of the stairs.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Signs at the lower gate of Bluebird Park informing users that dogs aren’t allowed

Opening the park to dogs is not the right solution, Englund said, it would only exacerbate the situation and dog waste would be left everywhere. It wouldn’t be compatible with the other uses of the park, like kids playing or people picnicking, she said.

Englund also said she wasn’t a fan of the suggestion that instead of new stairs, a new chain link fence be installed parallel to the current fence and along the wall to connect to the existing stairs.

“The section that runs from the back of the park to the stairs wouldn’t need to be six feet, but would still block a beautifully planted wild hillside,” she explained in an email to Stu News Laguna on Wednesday.

Englund originally proposed the walkway be constructed with personalized fundraising bricks, but at Monday’s meeting she understood the concern that bricks may not be the best option and was open to ideas.

Fairy Walk off Canyon Acres inspired the name, Englund explained. “Poop fairies” are people who clean up after other people’s dogs.

“There are not only a lot of irresponsible dog owners who do not clean up after their dogs, but also a lot of poop fairies who do,” she said in the letter.

She offered to make a contribution to the project and manage the fundraising efforts.

Vice-Chair Monica Silva-McCusker asked about possible opposition from neighbors. Englund noted that the resident who drew up the plans lives nearest to the stairs and is in support of the idea. She’s received support on the idea, Englund added.

Corbett also questioned if dog owners would really be deterred just because the stairs have moved.