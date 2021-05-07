NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

Laguna Beach arts organizations and businesses 050721

Laguna Beach arts organizations and businesses to receive aid

Exactly one year after reporting its first survey results about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Orange County’s arts community, Arts Orange County (ArtsOC) announced last week new data that documents financial losses of $121,103,221 and a reduction of 2,727 jobs. 

The 38 organizations that shared their information (including four from

Laguna Beach) now estimate that it will also take them, on average, at least until July 2022 before their revenue, employment, and operations will return to pre-pandemic levels.

In response to these results and a request by ArtsOC, the Orange County Board of Supervisors recently approved $5 million in relief to arts-related businesses and nonprofit arts organizations from its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Each of the five supervisorial districts will receive $1 million to devise and manage their own distribution plan for these grants.

Laguna Beach Playhouse

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Playhouse reports a 70 percent loss of income during COVID-19

“Arts organizations were the first businesses to close and will be the last to reopen due to their social gathering nature,” commented Richard Stein, President and CEO of ArtsOC. “Speaking on behalf of our arts community, we are deeply grateful to the Orange County Board of Supervisors for recognizing the need and responding quickly to make these funds available.”

One of the Laguna Beach organizations participating in the survey was Laguna Playhouse, whose Executive Director Ellen Richard commented: “The Laguna Playhouse lost 70 percent of our income during COVID-19. And well over 100 artists and production people lost employment. We are incredibly grateful to our donors and the unprecedented support provided by the Federal government. We wouldn’t be in a position to plan our reopening without this generous funding. We look forward to producing shows and providing jobs again to artists and the local community.”

On April 21, 2020, ArtsOC announced that a survey of the Orange County arts community had reported $16 million in losses due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Stein continued: “As shocking as that was at the time, few arts leaders believed that their venues and programs would remain closed more than a year later. And though there is much general optimism over vaccinations and the Governor’s projected reopening of California on June 15, the lack of guidelines and protocols, as well as the long ramp-up period necessary to resume programming has led most of them to anticipate at least six months more of near-complete closure with another six or seven months before they will be back to pre-COVID levels of operation. 

“As such, Arts Orange County is urging elected officials at the Federal, State, and City levels to deploy some of their American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide relief to the beleaguered arts sector and for the State to accelerate its decision-making on reopening guidelines for arts venues.”

Arts Orange County’s mission is to be the leader in building appreciation of, participation in and support for the arts and arts education in Orange County, California. A nonprofit organization incorporated in 1995, it is designated by the Board of Supervisors as the official local arts agency and State-Local Partner for the County of Orange. 

For more information, visit www.artsoc.org.

 

