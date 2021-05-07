NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

Shark Migration 050721

Shark Migration

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Shark Migration closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

The latest temporary art installation by the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission was placed last week by Laguna Beach artist Casey Parlette. Located outside City Hall, “Shark Migration” will be on exhibit for three months. 

Shark Migration with son

Click on photo for a larger image 

Artist Casey Parlette with his son. The sculptures draws attention to the plight of these creatures which are much demonized and have become a scarce sighting off our coastline.

Shark Migration sideways

Click on photo for a larger image

This installation gives viewers the opportunity to stand with the life-sized sharks and appreciate their scale and beauty. The public is invited to a dedication to be held at 3:30 p.m. today, May 7.

Shark Migration teamwork

Click on photo for a larger image

The dedication will commence at the red phone booth on Forest Avenue with a temporary installation by Jeffrey Skarvan titled “Call to Action,” and travel to the lawn of City Hall. The dedication will include a discussion with the artists about their works. To attend, please wear a mask.

 

