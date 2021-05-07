NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

Ribbon cutting for South Main Beach Restroom renovation and bottle refill station

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Ribbon cutting council

(L-R) Councilmember George Weiss, Councilmember Toni Iseman, Mayor Bob Whalen, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, and Councilmember Peter Blake.

The City of Laguna Beach held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 4 at 3 p.m. to celebrate the completion of renovations to the South Main Beach Restroom and celebrate the first of 35 bottle refill stations to be installed throughout the city to reduce ocean pollution from single use-plastic bottles.

Ribbon cutting whalen

Mayor Bob Whalen tries out the new water bottle refilling station. The installation helps the City in its pursuit to reduce and discourage single-use plastic water bottles. Just one reusable water bottle can potentially save over 1,000 plastic bottles per year, and help reduce the number of plastic bottles that end up on Laguna’s beaches and in the ocean. The refillable bottle water station was made possible by a donation from the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition.

Ribbon cutting mural

Renovations to the South Main Beach Restroom include a hand-painted ceramic tile mural called “Outburst” by artist Lynn Basa, new refillable bottle water station, all new plumbing fixtures and piping, an energy efficient electrical system, new outdoor shower facilities, new concrete floors, and improved ADA accessibility

 

