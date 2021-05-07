NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

Call to Action 050721

Call to Action

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Call to closeup

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission has installed “Call to Action,” a new temporary sculpture by local artist Jeffrey Skarvan, at the Red Phone Booth located on Forest Avenue. The booth was once used as a telephone kiosk; the telephone has long since been removed and now serves as a site for temporary public art which are exhibited for two years.

Call to phone booth

The public is invited to the dedication of the work today, May 7 at 3:30 p.m. The dedication will commence at the Red Phone Booth on Forest Avenue and travel to the lawn of City Hall for the dedication of the temporary sculpture “Shark Migration” by Laguna Beach artist Casey Parlette. The dedications will include a discussion with the artists about their works. To attend, please wear a mask.

 

