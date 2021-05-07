NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

Feed It Forward partners with Gina’s Pizza 050721

Feed It Forward partners with Gina’s Pizza to feed the families at the Boys & Girls Club 

Laguna Beach locals Wolfram and Marianne Blume have partnered with Gina’s Pizza to provide meals once a week to the families of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Canyon Enrichment Center. 

Feed it Forward was created by local philanthropists as a way to support local restaurants as well as bring joy to members of our community during these trying times. 

Earlier in the year, Feed It Forward partnered with Harley Laguna Beach to provide meals for vulnerable seniors via Sally’s Fund. Harley and our seniors were so excited and grateful for this project that the Blumes decided to expand it. Feed It Forward is now working with Gina’s Pizza to provide meals for the families who attend the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Canyon Enrichment Center. 

“We were so excited when the Blumes reached out to us about Feed It Forward,” exclaims BGC Community Engagement Director Jennifer Costales. “What a great opportunity to help support local businesses and restaurants as well as put a smile on our families’ faces. Food brings everyone together and dinner time is a great time for families to sit down and connect. This is extra important during these trying times. Thank you Feed it Forward and Gina’s Pizza for providing these meals!”

“Gina’s Pizza is so stoked to be part of such a cool program to feed the families of the Boys and Girls Club! Being a third-generation family run business, that has been operating in Southern Orange County since 1975, nothing makes us smile more than a Pizza Party!” Anna Costa-McMahan of Gina’s Pizza explains. “We wish to offer a heartfelt thanks to Mr. & Mrs. Blume for including us!”

Feed It Forward is covering the cost for 100 family-style dinners to be delivered to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach weekly. These meals alternate between a cook your own pizza dinner and delicious raviolis. Both meals include salad and garlic bread for an entire family to enjoy. 

For more information and to register, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Boys & Girls Club registration is now open for Summer Camp! Visit www.bgclagunabeach.org for more information.

 

