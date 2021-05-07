Work on Hotel Laguna ordered to stop 050721

By SARA HALL

Work on Hotel Laguna was ordered to stop this week after city officials sent a letter to the developer alleging that unpermitted work was done to the exterior of the property.

Community Development Director Marc Wiener issued the stop-work order on Wednesday (May 5) in a letter to the lease owner of the hotel, Mo Honarkar.

“It has always been our intent to work with you in a collaborative manner on this project,” Wiener wrote in the letter. “However, the continued pattern of working on this project without permits is disappointing and cannot be countenanced or ignored.”

According to Wiener, three other stop orders were issued last summer for the project, located at 425 South Coast Hwy. Staff warned that another stop-work order would result in more severe penalties.

“As such, the city will now be issuing a citation for the most recent unpermitted work and will also be contacting the Contractors State License Board to notify them of the continued work being done at the site without permits,” Wiener wrote.

The project goes up before the California Coastal Commission next week, as local residents Mark and Sharon Fudge are appealing the Design Review Board’s approval of the Coastal Development Permit. Coastal staff points out a number of issues in their report and recommends that the Commission determine that a substantial issue exists with the project.

Hotel Laguna’s team is in the process of evaluating the issues raised in both the city’s letter and the CCC staff report, Honarkar wrote in an email to Stu News Laguna on Wednesday. They believe there are several misunderstandings about both the work proposed in the CDP and the prior work that has occurred over time at the hotel property, he said.

“We look forward to clarifying these issues with staff from both agencies, and working toward acceptable resolutions that will allow the Hotel’s restoration to be completed so that it can remain an important and vital asset to our community,” Honarkar said.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The city has issued a stop-work order for Hotel Laguna

For the stop-work order to be lifted, the necessary entitlements must be obtained and provided to the city with the requested information. In the meantime, staff will be making daily visits to the project site to ensure that no work is occurring. The staff time for this effort will be reimbursed from Honarkar’s deposit account.

According to Wiener’s letter, the unpermitted work included pouring a concrete patio and stairs, reinforcing unpermitted retaining walls with concrete, backfilling a portion of the property with several cubic yards of dirt to level out the grade, and installing a new drainage system at the project. City staff discovered the work after visiting the site on April 29.

During a previous site visit on April 16, Wiener and the building official noticed forms constructed with the intent to pour concrete. They specifically instructed Honarkar not to pour the concrete, repeating the order in a follow-up letter.

“Notwithstanding the explicit direction given to you on site and the subsequent written reinforcement of the message, you proceeded to pour the unpermitted concrete anyway,” Wiener wrote.

Aside from the concrete, extensive work had occurred to the interior and the exterior of the building without permits, the letter reads.

Typically, a developer would first obtain the necessary discretionary land use entitlements, like permits for design review, use, and/or coastal development, prior to issuance of the building permit and onset of construction. “However, in this case you performed the work without the benefit of the appropriate land use entitlements, and you have not made it clear to the city what the entirety of the intended uses are for the site,” Wiener wrote.

Project plans depicting some of the unpermitted work were provided, but more information is needed. Not all the modifications were correctly shown, and some drywall will need to be removed in order for the building official to inspect the plumbing and electrical in certain areas.

A comprehensive plan and a schedule of proposed work also needs to be provided to the city, Wiener said. A summary must also be included of the intended use of the lower-level spaces, including the conference room, as well as the commercial spaces fronting Coast Highway, all of which are under construction. Staff will then evaluate the proposed uses and determine if use permits and/or coastal development permits are necessary.

Although, as Wiener noted in the letter, Honarkar worked with the city on processing and obtaining after-the-fact permits when the project was halted from July to the end of last year.

“Despite the recent issues, we acknowledge that you have made some effort to work with us on obtaining permits,” the letter reads.

It’s important that work on this historic landmark is done in the correct manner and in accordance with the applicable regulations, Wiener said.

“Please understand that we are supportive of the end-goal of restoring Hotel Laguna and it is our intent to continue working with you on the project in a professional and productive manner,” Wiener wrote. “At the same time, you will be expected to faithfully follow all of the procedures and requirements applicable to the project.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Hotel Laguna goes before the California Coastal Commission on May 12

Hotel Laguna heads to the Coastal Commission on Wednesday (May 12) after the city issued an exemption in October for the project to remodel the main and basement floor levels and do improvement work.

The Fudges appealed the exemption to the CCC in November, but Honarkar withdrew the claim and applied for a Coastal Development Permit before the hearing. After the DRB approved the permit (with some conditions) at their February 25 meeting, the Fudges again appealed the decision to the Coastal Commission. The local couple contends that the approval does not comply with the city’s certified Local Coastal Program.

Coastal staff recommends that the Commission determine that a substantial issue exists with respect to the grounds on which the appeal has been filed.

Reasons include: The city did not require a bluff edge determination for the project site and thus it is not possible for the city to make findings of consistency with the coastal bluff development policies of the certified LCP; the city approved development on the sandy beach, which runs counter to the LCP policies; the city did not adequately analyze whether the proposed project would trigger a major remodel or would increase the size or degree of existing nonconformity with respect to the LCP; and the city’s approval of the project could extend uses of an unpermitted deck/patio that encroaches onto a bluff face.

The hotel has long been an iconic structure in the city, the Fudges wrote in the appeal, but has fallen into a state of disrepair.

“While repairs are necessary, none of the work can be done to create an expansion of use or an expansion of the building without bringing the uses and structure into conformity with the current codes,” the Fudges wrote. “The economic life of the building has been exhausted and now is the time to review the appropriateness of the development in light of sea level rise and other modern-day constraints.”

The California Coastal Commission meets virtually May 12-14, starting at 9 a.m. each day. South Coast District (Orange County) items are on the agenda on Wednesday (May 12). The Hotel Laguna project is under the section for new appeals, item 11b.

The agenda, speaker request forms, and more information can be found here.

Speakers are asked to submit a request by 5 p.m. on May 11 (the day before the hearing) to assist with meeting management sign up. CCC will stop taking speaker requests by 8:30 a.m. on each day of the meeting.

Upon submittal of the speaker form, you will receive an email reply with a link to join the Zoom meeting.

To listen in or comment by phone, call CCC staff at (415) 904-5202. If you only wish to listen to the meeting by phone, staff will provide a call-in number. If you wish to speak on an agenda item by phone, be prepared to tell staff your name, which agenda item you wish to speak on, and provide a telephone number where Commission staff may reach you.

A live stream of the meeting may also be viewed here.