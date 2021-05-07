NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

Mother’s Day restaurants filling fast

By Diane Armitage 

For restaurants, Mother’s Day is the most wonderful time of the year. It is, by far, the busiest day of the year and, given that we’re still in a limited capacity seating situation, reservations are definitely going fast this year. 

For starters, every restaurant in town is open for Mother’s Day. And every restaurant that typically participates in takeout and delivery is also doing so for Mother’s Day, so feel free to order takeout for your own backyard queenly celebration. 

Because of the high demand for limited capacity seating, most of our restaurateurs are offering their regular menus on Mother’s Day. 

There are a few, however, that are offering prix fixe menus and specials. The following is a list of what those specific restaurants are offering for Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day Specialty Menus & Specialty Items

These are ordered according to the time of opening. This list reflects dine-in locations (not counter service). 

Driftwood Kitchen – opens 10 a.m. on Sunday with a prix fixe menu that offers a complimentary glass of champagne for Mom. Enjoy breads and pastries at the table, along with a choice of Eggs Benedict, Driftwood Omelet, Prime Rib, or Atlantic King Salmon Filet. Desserts will be presented at the table and a separate kids’ menu will be available. Pricing is $69 for adults and $20 for children with six years and younger being free. Move quickly to make reservations online or by calling.

Harley Laguna Beach – opens an hour earlier at 10 a.m. on Sunday with several specials along with Chef Daniels’ brunch menu. 

Mother's Day Harley Dutch baby pancakes

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Harley Laguna Beach

Harley’s Mother’s Day Brunch features one of my all-time favorites, the Dutch Baby

Mozambique – Waitlist only: Opens 10 a.m. on Sunday with crowd favorite Mando & Friends playing Sunday Brunch. Mozambique’s extensive brunch menu runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the live jazz beginning at noon and rolling through 3 p.m. 

Oak Laguna Beach – opens 10 a.m. on Sunday with Chef Chris’ brunch menu as well as Mother’s Day specials into the evening.

Sapphire – opens at 10 a.m. for Sunday Brunch with a seafood dinner special that includes giant prawns. 

Selanne Steak Tavern – opens 10 a.m. on Sunday for its Mother’s Day brunch menu. Enjoy Bananas Foster French Toast to Teemu’s “Brunch” Burger, chilled oysters, and more. Reservations via phone only, please.

Mother's Day Selanne shrimp

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Selanne Steak Tavern

Selanne Steak Tavern opens for a specialty brunch

Lumberyard & Yard Bar – opens 11 a.m. on Sunday with regular menu and brunch specials till 3 p.m. Their specialty Chilean Sea Bass (so yum) will be served on the dinner menu. 

McClain Cellars – opens at 11 a.m. on Sunday, but is celebrating Mother’s Day all weekend long with a Mother’s Day Flight of wine and cupcakes! (Just what a mother ordered!) The flight includes four wines paired with four decadent cupcakes and is priced at $35 for non-members and $30 for wine club members.

Mother's Day McClains

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of McClain Cellars

McClain Cellars is featuring a flight of four wines paired with four cupcakes for Mother’s Day weekend

 Royal Hawaiian – opens at noon on Sunday, with an added Mother’s Day special of Chilean Sea Bass. 

Maro Wood Grill – opens at noon on Sunday with a prix fixe menu for both lunch ($55) and dinner ($65). Choose from Beet Salad, Mixed Berry Salad, or Tomato Bisque soup, and meander through four entrée choices that include Salmon, Hangar Steak, Estofado, and Ravioli. Finish with choice of Flourless Chocolate Cake or Panna Cotta.   

The Drake Laguna Beach – opens at 3 p.m. on Sunday with a prix fixe menu that includes first course options of Burrata with Heirloom Tomatoes, Mediterranean Salad, or Caesar Salad. Peruse main course options that include Chili Lime Crusted Salmon, Grilled Pork Chops, Filet Mignon, or Vadouvan Curry Marinated Rack of Lamb. Dessert specials include options of Three Chocolate Parfait, Caramel Budino, and Tiramisu.

Broadway by Amar Santana – opens at 5 p.m. with regular menu as well as several Mother’s Day a la carte specials that include appetizers such as Wagyu Beef Carpaccio and Bay Scallop Ceviche. Specialty entrées include Grilled Veal Cop, Roasted Filet Mignon, and Grilled 1.5 pound Whole Main Lobster. Dessert option includes Chef Amar’s fabulous Banana Tarte Tatin.   

Breakfast/Brunch as usual

A handful of restaurants will be serving their normal breakfast and brunch menus on Easter Sunday, including C’est La Vie, The Cliff Laguna Beach, GG’s Bistro, Harvest Restaurant at The Ranch Laguna Beach, Nick’s, and Reunion Kitchen

The best-selling author and blogger on The Best of Laguna Beach™, Diane Armitage is on an endless quest for the most imaginative adventures in Laguna’s restaurants, events, and lifestyle. Check out chef interviews, retail and restaurant news, and favorite events at https://thebestoflagunabeach.com/ and follow on Instagram @BestofLagunaBeach (look for Diane’s smiling face).

 

