 Volume 13, Issue 37  |  May 7, 2021

Nancy Csira retires as City Zoning Administrator 050721

Nancy Csira retires as City Zoning Administrator to go back to her first love – architecture

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Her kids say Nancy Csira is obsessed with houses – something she readily admits. However, to be an architect – and in the City’s Zoning Division for 18 years – one must have a passion for design and building, and she has both.

Sadly for the City, Monday will be Csira’s last day as Zoning Administrator, a position she’s held for eight years. She’s been employed in the Zoning Division since 2003 when she was first hired as a consultant, was appointed as a full-time Senior Planner in 2004, and a Principal Planner in the Zoning Division in 2007. 

Now she’s going back to another obsession – architecture. An architect for 32 years, she is licensed in both California and New Jersey.

When Csira moved here over 31 years ago, she had just left her own architecture firm in New Jersey. Csira and her then-husband moved west (when he was transferred) to Laguna to raise their family. 

“He said I’d love the weather,” she says. 

It turns out she loved the town and the local architecture too.

Nancy Csira closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Zoning Administrator Nancy Csira retires after 18 years with the City

When Csira started her architectural design firm here, she saw the process first-hand including just how long it could take to get through the building plan-check. So, when she started working for the City, she knew what needed to be done to streamline the process. “Knowing the design end helps,” she says.

“The Zoning Division supports the Design Review Board,” Csira explains. “I thoroughly love my job. It takes a lot of time, but I want to get the job done right and I care. I love the buildings and the people.”

Sometimes late nights are involved. “For appeals, we are the last item on the agenda at City Council meetings. Generally, it’s neighbors – one wants one thing and the other wants something else – and we can’t take sides. It involves compromising when one of them doesn’t compromise enough. Sometimes the appeals are applications that have been denied.”

There’s another thing that Csira is consumed with, and that’s being a mother.

“When I was seven, I knew I wanted two things – to be an architect and a mother,” Csira says. “Being a mother is the thing I’m most proud of.”

She has three children – ages 34, 32, and 26. 

“We spend a lot of time together, and we travel together,” she says. “In 2019, we went to France for the soccer Women’s World Cup.”

Csira is not merely a soccer fan, she’s also a member of an over-60 Women’s Soccer League. She started playing soccer when she was in college at Florida State and evidently, she never stopped. In 2018 and 2019, her team won the Women’s Soccer Championships in Las Vegas.

Nancy Csira City Hall

Click on photo for a larger image

City Hall will miss Csira

Her contractor son’s home in the Bay area sparked Csira’s desire to go back to architecture. “We would drive back and forth from Laguna up there, and I’d draw plans. I realized how much I missed it.”

Building a “Family Reunion Home” on acreage (her son bought) in Silverton, Colorado, (population 600) appears to be in the future and will probably keep Csira busy. 

One of six children, Csira was born in Pittsburgh and raised in New Jersey. Her two older brothers and three younger sisters all live on the East Coast. 

Feeding Csira’s early desire to become an architect, her mother took her to open houses, and Csira spent hours going through the pages of House Beautiful magazine. 

“My parents liked Scandinavian and modern furniture, in a place where traditional was the norm,” she says. “So it was a little different influence.”

Although Csira is going back to her first love, she admits that there’s much to miss about the position she’s leaving.

“I’ll miss the interaction with customers and the staff,” Csira says.

There’s no doubt that they will miss her as well.

 

