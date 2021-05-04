Tonight’s Council agenda includes city manager 050421

By SARA HALL

City Council has a full agenda tonight (May 4), including consideration of the contract for the new city manager, several items related to streamlining the project entitlement, design, and development review processes, and contracts for various projects, including odor control in the Victoria Beach neighborhood and lift station rehabilitation.

At the top of the agenda during regular business is the employment contract for the next city manager.

Council members voted 5-0 on April 27 during an hour-long special closed session held in a conference room at city hall to select current Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis as the next top city staffer. If the contact is approved, Dupuis will begin work in her new role effective June 12.

Current City Manager John Pietig announced earlier this year that he planned to retire in June after two decades with the city. Prior to his current position as Laguna Beach’s top administrator, Pietig was assistant city manager for 10 years.

In drafting the employment agreement with Dupuis, the city attorney relied heavily on the existing agreement between the city and Pietig as a framework, according to the staff report. The agreement was last approved by council in 2019.

The contract is nearly identical in several sections, including: Duties to be performed, requirement for a faithful performance surety bond, annual performance reviews, and voluntary resignation of employment and involuntary termination, with or without cause.

Courtesy of the City of LB

Current Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis was selected as the next city manager for Laguna Beach

One noteworthy revision relates to compensation. The contract proposes Dupuis’ annual base salary be set at $275,000. She shall not be eligible to receive cost of living adjustments (if any) that the council approves to other management employees until July 1, 2022, and thereafter. Also on that date and thereafter, Dupuis will automatically receive exceptional performance pay in the amount of 2.5 percent of her annual base salary, unless she receives a non-satisfactory performance review.

Dupuis’ current annual base salary of $238,056 will be adjusted to $244,007 as of July 1, plus exceptional performance pay of up to 2.5 percent, and her annual base salary will again be adjusted to $250,108 as of January 1, 2022. As such, the annual base salary proposed for Dupuis as city manager represents a 10 percent increase over her January 2022 salary as assistant city manager.

Pietig’s current annual base salary is $286,829, although it would have been $293,825 had he not voluntarily waived an adjustment guaranteed by his contract, which also provides for annual exceptional performance pay up to 5 precent of his annual base salary.

Another important revision of the proposed contract is a three-year term with one automatic two-year extension unless council notifies Dupuis of its intent not to extend the agreement at least six months prior to the expiration date of the original three-year term. Council’s election not to so extend the agreement shall not entitle Dupuis to severance pay.

According to the staff report, in a previous survey of cities that was conducted at the time of Pietig’s existing agreement was approved, about half had agreements that either renewed automatically or did not have a fixed expiration date. The other half had terms generally ranging from three to five years that could be extended periodically. The proposed term for Dupuis’ contract is within the parameters of these survey results and reflects commitments on the part of both Dupuis and the city while providing the city with the flexibility to terminate the agreement at any time, if circumstances so warrant.

Also on the council’s agenda is a presentation and recommendations from the LEAN Six Sigma aimed at improving the development review process, along with updates on the status of each recommendation. The item also directs city staff to prepare a resolution modifying the previously adopted resolution replacing pre-site meetings with department management team meetings to be signed by the mayor.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council will consider several recommendations aimed at improving and streamlining the development review process

In November 2019, Councilmember Sue Kempf (now mayor pro tem) recommended that the city form a staff working group to participate in LEAN Six Sigma training to streamline the city’s development review process. About 15 staff members enrolled in the program and, after four months of work, the team developed a series of recommendations to help reduce the staff processing time of projects by a target objective of 25 percent.

A presentation was originally scheduled for March of last year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Community Development Department has since commenced with implementing the recommendations.

LEAN Six Sigma combines tools, methods, and principles into a process improvement methodology designed to reduce inefficiencies and optimize business practices. The team analyzed data on a random sampling of 31 projects, reviewed customer surveys, and applied the program’s tools to the city process.

Recommendations from LEAN Six Sigma include:

--Replace pre-site report with pre-application meeting or development management team.

--Create a sample plan set.

--Complete a comprehensive update to all community development handouts, create new submittal checklists for 24 project types and development procedures.

--Only accept complete submittals.

--Implement electronic permitting thorough digital plan checks (Bluebeam) and online application submittals.

--Project status provided online.

--Report and publish turnaround times as a measure of performance.

--Implement DRB scope and protocol training.

--DRB and staff training on how to run an effective meeting.

--Reduce submittal requirements for design review.

--Incorporate staff recommendations for approval/denial on staff reports like Planning Commission.

--Modify report format to a simplified checklist with staff recommendations.

--Implement digital plan check software for submittal routing to city departments.

--Implement online application and plans submittal.

--Eliminate unnecessary building permit requirements for the applicant.

--Provide requirement checklists online and at the beginning of the development review process.

--Continue the lessons learned in LEAN Six Sigma to evaluate the processes and general ideas on ways the city can improve customer service across divisional lines.

During the research, it was discovered that approximately two-thirds of the application processing time is spent with the applicant responding to comments.

“While the city cannot control the time a project spends with the applicant, clearer communication from staff should lead to more compliant applications, which could shorten the review times,” the staff report reads. “For this reason, staff intends to hire a consulting service that will assist with updating Community Development information handouts, with the intent to consolidate the information and make it more interactive through the new city website.”

The team identified that one of the issues with the process is that small projects are being held to the same submittal standards as large projects. Staff developed a plan submittal matrix that more clearly identifies what information and plan sheets are required for different types of projects.

Some of the recommendations come after council previously authorized the acquisition of the new EnerGov permit management system and Bluebeam, which are in the process of being implemented and will allow online application submittals, electronic plan review, and project routing.

Photo by Scott Brashier

Several amendments to local regulations are proposed to help streamline the design review process for homeowners

In another item related to improving processes, council will also consider amendments to the Local Coastal Program and the administration chapter in the city’s municipal code relating to streamlining the entitlement process. The item proposes amending sections related to: Permitted projections into required setbacks; fences, walls, hedges, latticework, and screens.

Due to concerns with the length of time it takes to process project entitlements, council directed the Community Development Department to work on amendments to the zoning code to streamline the process in March 2019.

There have been 249 applications reviewed by the Design Review Board over the last two years, according to the staff report. DRB agendas often fill up long in advance and it can take several months for applications to be scheduled, even for minor projects. The proposed streamlining amendments would have removed an approximate total of 84 items from DRB agendas, staff estimates in the report.

“What is not reflected in this total is that property owners will sometimes approach staff with a proposal for a small improvement project, such as painting their residence, but decide not to move forward due to the onerous, time-consuming, and costly process,” the staff report reads. “The proposed streamlining amendments are anticipated to improve internal processing while reducing applicant time and effort, without compromising neighborhood compatibility and/or neighbor involvement.”

The recommendations aim to maintain the city’s current development standards and design guidelines, while expanding the list of projects that are either exempt from design review or can be approved administratively. Staff plans to closely monitor the changes and report back within one year.

The Planning Commission reviewed and unanimously recommended acceptance of the amendments on April 21.

Some of the proposed amendments include:

--Retaining the provision requiring modifications to previously approve design review plans to go through the DRB process, but provides new allowances for modifications to be approved administratively or as an exception to the design review.

--Change the benchmark regarding additions to “total aggregate additions that are 50 percent or more of the existing gross floor area as of Jan. 13, 1993,” which corresponds to the certification date of the city’s LCP. This is the same date the city uses when evaluating if modifications trigger the major remodel threshold.

--Expanding the list of modifications that can be made to single- and multi-family residences under administrative design review by adding a number of projects.

--Deleting a specific provision related to exceptions, so that it would allow exceptions to apply to properties on an even-handed basis, regardless of prior design review approval. Also expanding the list of improvements that can be approved as an exception to design review. Allowing the community development director to have the discretion to refer applicants to the appropriate design review authority when determined appropriate to do so.

Items related to the odor control project and lift station rehabilitation in Victoria Beach neighborhood are on the Council’s consent calendar.

On the consent calendar earlier in the meeting, council will consider the award of contracts for construction and construction management for the Victoria Neighborhood Odor Control Project at Nyes Place Lift Station.

The recommended contracts are with Metro Builders for the construction of the project in the amount of $356,433 and Wallace and Associates for construction management in the amount of $28,324.

Recommendations also include executing an amendment to the NV5 professional services contract to provide engineering services during construction of the project in the amount of $29,690; approving project-related expenses and change orders for unanticipated costs up to $75,000; and appropriating an additional $231,879 for the project by using $104,362 of the available balance from the Wastewater Fund, transferring $82,244 in project savings from the Bluebird SOCWA Odor Control Project, and $45,273 in project savings from the SOCWA Odor Control Project.

In a separate but related item on the consent calendar, council will consider authorizing additional contingency funds for the Victoria 1 Lift Station Rehabilitation Project. The recommendation is to transfer an appropriation of $100,000 from project savings in the Bluebird South Orange County Wastewater Authority Odor Control Project to the Victoria 1 Lift Station Rehabilitation Project for future unforeseen conditions and change orders.

The consent calendar also includes an item with several change orders to service provider agreements for phase one of the Bluebird Canyon Fuel Modification Project.

The regular Council agenda is available online here. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call (669) 900-9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 93572563925#.

