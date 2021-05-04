NewLeftHeader

few clouds

74.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 36  |  May 4, 2021

LAM presents a virtual tour of Wayne Thiebaud: Clowns 050421

LAM presents a virtual tour of Wayne Thiebaud: Clowns exhibition on Thursday 

On Thursday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m., Laguna Art Museum will present a live, virtual tour of the exhibition Wayne Thiebaud: Clowns. A LAM docent will guide viewers to highlights of the exhibition. The event is free with advanced registration.

Over the past seven years, Wayne Thiebaud has made dozens of paintings, drawings, and etchings of clowns. Like much of his work, this latest series is in a sense autobiographical. During his boyhood in Long Beach, he looked forward to the visits of a traveling Ringling Brothers circus and sometimes helped out behind the scenes in exchange for tickets. 

LAM presents clown

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

LAM to host virtual tour of “Wayne Thiebaud: Clowns” on Thursday 

The costumes, faces, and antics of the clowns were the beginning of a lifelong fascination for him. The clown series is its culmination, in which the now 100-year-old artist revisits those early memories.

In December 2019, Wayne Thiebaud unveiled a selection from his clown series at the San Francisco gallery founded by his son, Paul Thiebaud. The Laguna Art Museum exhibition will be a version of the Paul Thiebaud Gallery exhibition, featuring more than forty works.

Given the importance of memories in Thiebaud’s work, it seems fitting that his clown series, a tribute to performers remembered from his boyhood, should have its museum debut in a town for which he feels a nostalgic fondness. He came to Laguna Beach on visits with his family as a child and later stayed for extended periods in an apartment overlooking Main Beach. 

Laguna Art Museum staged exhibitions of his work in 2007 and 2014, and in 2018 Thiebaud presented his painting Jolly Cones, a version of one of his many New Yorker covers, as a gift to the museum’s permanent collection. 

The virtual tour can be viewed at www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/first-thursday-docent-tour-may.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.