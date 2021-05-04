Guest Column From Laguna with Love 050421

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: 3,000 miles

By Hava Rachelle

I could taste the salty ocean air in my mouth, feel the soft breeze lightly kiss my skin as it rustled the nearby palm leaves and danced slowly against the backdrop of my favorite pink and blue cotton candy sunset clouds. My toes sank into the billions of grains of speckled sand surrounding my now bare feet. I knew I was home, yet I had no idea where exactly this home was. I felt one hand grasping my four-year-old son and my other hand excitedly squeezing the palm of my youngest. It was as if I had been magically transported out of my living nightmare into my vacation paradise. And although all my senses were activated, I could still somehow look upon the three of us on the beach as if I were capturing this whole scene through the lens of my camera. I could feel the joy radiating on my skin as I looked out at the beautiful blue green waters and then down lovingly at my sons.

And then just as quickly as it appeared, it was gone. My boss, wrapping his fist on my desk, interrupted my pleasant daydream.

“Hello there,” he said anxiously, “Did you hear the phone ring? It was our Laguna office. They want you to fly out of D.C. next week to interview and look for a place. Don’t you worry about a thing, you’re going to love it out there.“

Submitted photo

Daydreams of Laguna

Was this for real? Laguna, California? I had passed through Laguna over a decade earlier, on my way up to visit family in the Bay Area. I even had written fondly about Laguna in my travel journal, remembering how excited I had been to stumble upon a late-night taco stand called Taco Loco which had satiated my then ravenous stomach with delicious vegan tacos filled with grilled mushrooms and onions and topped with a perfect fresh and spicy salsa. I never imagined I would return to this place I had written about, and especially not under these circumstances. I had dealt with a seemingly unending amount of stress throughout the past year, from the relentless courthouse appointments to the supervised visitations with my ex and then to the unimaginable trauma of fleeing my home with my children.

I was ready to jump through this window that had been opened for me.

In less than 30 days my entire home had been emptied, our bags packed, and my rented minivan was loaded up with everything that could possibly fit for our 3,000-mile trek cross country. The week-and-a-half drive along Route 66 became one part of a necessary release and letting go of the past mixed with a second part of an adventure yet to be created.

We arrived in Laguna near midnight, tired and ready to enjoy the first night of sleep in our new surroundings. There was a real sense of magic in the crisp evening air as we headed down the final stretch of our journey. We followed the long, windy Laguna Canyon Road, guided only by the soft yellow glow coming off just a few car headlights and the full moon. The one-lane highway was nearly empty of cars at this hour. The open road invited me to breathe deeper into the newness of the move and breathe out the past.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Taco Loco – great veggie tacos

The windows were rolled down and the smell of eucalyptus trees mixed with the fragrant blossoming black sage and coastal sage scrub enveloped me. The darkened edges of the canyon seemed to warmly welcome us as we felt the peacefulness and safety of the surrounding Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. The silence was broken only by the faint howl of a distant coyote. My belly began rumbling, knowing that if we hurried, we still had time to have a reunion with those scrumptious veggie tacos from Taco Loco just before they closed up.

That same magical sensation comes back to me each and every time I am on that beautiful stretch of the Canyon Road, minus the tummy rumblings, of course. When my head is clear, I allow myself to float back to that night when I was surrounded with peace, newness and all things beautiful. To this day, I still shrug off the complaints from locals when they mention being aggravated with the Canyon Road. I, for one, cannot think of any other place I would rather sit in traffic.

Hava Rachelle supports Laura’s House which is a safe space in Orange County to help those ready to heal and live a life free of violence, offering education and resources 24/7 at (866) 498-1511.

