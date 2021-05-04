NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 36  |  May 4, 2021

South Laguna Community Garden Park 050421

South Laguna Community Garden Park is giving away seedlings at the Farmer’s Market on Saturday

Continuing the tradition started last year during the COVID shutdown, South Laguna Community Garden Park is giving away organically raised seedlings at the Laguna Beach Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 8 beginning at 8 a.m.

Garden seedlings include sunflower, zucchini, pumpkin, cilantro, dill, zinnia, and others in compostable pots that can be planted directly into your garden. 

The seedling giveaway is intended to encourage Laguna residents to enjoy and benefit from their gardens and to appreciate how gardens can provide sustenance as well as beautify our neighborhoods. 

South Laguna trays

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Wens-day Garcia and Sally Coffey arrange the seedling trays that held last year’s giveaway plants

The Garden Park, a community refuge operated by volunteers, has reopened and the public is welcome to enjoy the views from its paths and benches.

Pre-pandemic, the South Laguna Community Garden Park offered educational programs and held community get-togethers/potlucks. These programs will continue when deemed safe. The South Laguna Garden Band, which now plays for many community events and venues, grew from relationships built while its members were volunteering and building the Garden Park.

South Laguna poster

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Poster for last year’s seedlings giveaway

The Garden Park provides opportunities to subscribe to a family plot. In addition to gardening in their individual raised beds, gardeners maintain the entire garden site for the benefit of the public. A native garden on the borders and slopes of the garden has just been planted. Poppies and coast sunflowers are in bloom now. Native wildflowers are right here in Laguna!

For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.southlaguna.org/garden.

The Garden Park is located at the corner of Eagle Rock Way and Coast Highway and is in its 12th year.

 

