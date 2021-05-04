PTA acknowledges that “LBHS Teachers and Staff Rock” 050421

PTA acknowledges that “LBHS Teachers and Staff Rock” with rock garden and events

By DIANNE RUSSELL

During “Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week,” the Laguna Beach High School PTA has found several ways to celebrate its teachers and staff. The first is the “Our LBHS Teachers & Staff Rock” garden, in which personalized rocks for each teacher, staff, and coach have been placed.

“We also have other hand-painted rocks with positive and encouraging messages of gratitude for our teachers, staff, and coaches,” says PTA President Jimmy Azadian. “The LBHS PTA did this to honor and show gratitude for our high school teachers, staff, and coaches, especially in this very difficult school year.”

Parents and students organized at the Britt Family Home’s garage in Arch Beach Heights to paint the rocks, and then the PTA Teacher & Staff Appreciation Committee (Lisa Britt, Lori Mitsuka, Sheila Parker, and Azadian) delivered the rocks and placed them inside the high school quad on Friday, flanked by special signs we designed that read: “Our LBHS Teachers and Staff Rock!”

Sheila designed the signs and also served on the Executive Board and is the treasurer. Lori is the PTA historian.

Click on the photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Steve Britt, Ashton Azadian (the sophomore class president), Lisa Britt, and Angela Chin (mother of high schooler Maesen Silva) painting rocks

“The rock garden idea was hatched by Lisa Britt, who is the mom of high schoolers Owen Britt and Brandon Brit,” Azadian says. “Lisa serves on our LBHS PTA Executive Board, as our Parliamentarian and Communications Officer. She is also a former elementary school teacher, so I could think of no better person to head up our Teacher and Staff Appreciation Committee. Her inspiration for the rock garden came from the national movement to have permanent kindness-inspired rock gardens on school campuses throughout the country.

“This Monday is the start of teacher and staff appreciation week at the high school, so we wanted to make sure the rock garden was in place for when the teachers and staff arrive to campus on Monday morning,” says Azadian. “We have other awesome events planned for our teachers and staff, as well.”

Click on the photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Painted rocks placed in LBHS quad

Many volunteers donated their time to the PTA to paint personalized rocks for the rock garden, and there are many other rocks painted with positive and inspiring messages of kindness and gratitude, and really cool art. Each teacher, staff member, and coach will be given their customized rock at the end of the week, and they can choose to keep it on their desks at school or take it home.

“Either way, it serves to remind them how much they are loved and appreciated by the students and parents of LBHS,” says Azadian.

Other events planned

“As for the other events, we are having opportunity drawings each day for the teachers, coaches, and staff. Items ranging from gelato gift cards, Mexican restaurant gift cards, to Aviator Nation apparel will be awarded to the teachers, staff, and coaches each day, for the daily opportunity drawing,” says Azadian. “All prizes were donated by high school families as well as local businesses in our community. They total over $1,200 in donations.”

Click on the photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jedidiah Coffee Company

Yesterday and today, the teachers, staff, and coaches will be treated to Shirley’s bagels and Krispy Kreme donuts, as well as a specialty gourmet coffee bar hosted by a barista, who will be serving up customized hand-crafted coffee drinks. The coffee bar is hosted and donated by Jedidiah Coffee Company, an outstanding local business run by a family here in town. They have always been supportive of our LBHS PTA and students.

When teachers, staff, and coaches arrived at the teachers’ lounge on Monday, they received a special boxed gift from Mission Hospital, thanking them for helping us raise healthy teens. Each boxed gift included a beautiful earth-ware coffee mug, lip gloss/chap stick, stress-relief ball, information on raising healthy teens, a notepad, and a pen.

On Wednesday, the teachers, coaches, and staff will be treated to a special lunch with mini-sandwiches, cookies, and specially made LBHS Breaker water bottles.

On Thursday, the teachers, coaches, and staff will again be treated to a special lunch, this time with gourmet mini burritos, gourmet salsas and hot sauces, and the specially made LBHA Breaker water bottles.

Click on the photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Special signs placed around the outer periphery of the school

On Friday, the PTA will share a special video created by the students, thanking all of their teachers, coaches, and the staff, and also host a Candy Bar that would make Willy Wonka jealous! The candy bar will have so many different candies, sweet treats, and you name it. A nice “cheat day”. from the usual healthy diet. A sweet treat for all of our sweet teachers, coaches, and staff.

Also, when everyone steps onto campus tomorrow, they will see the specially designed teacher appreciation signs PTA ordered and placed along the outer periphery of the school. The signs will remain up throughout the week.

Azadian adds, “Bottom line, we have the best teachers, coaches, and staff, and they have done so much for our students! We are grateful for them and this week is a time to honor and appreciate them in a big way! They are the “T” in PTA!”