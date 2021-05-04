NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 36  |  May 4, 2021

Kaira Rouda to discuss her latest book 050421

Kaira Rouda to discuss her latest book in free Zoom event hosted by LB Books on Friday

On Friday, May 7 at 5 p.m., Laguna Beach Books will hold a free Zoom virtual event with USA Today and multiple award-winning author Kaira Rouda, as she discusses her latest novel, The Next Wife.

Kaira will have a conversation with radio host Marrie Stone as they discuss Kaira’s latest work.

A resident of Laguna Beach, Kaira is an author of contemporary fiction exploring what goes on beneath the surface of seemingly perfect lives.

Kaira Rouda Kaira

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Author Kaira Rouda

Widely recognized for her psychological suspense novels including Best Day Ever and All the Difference, in The Next Wife, author Kaira tells the story of Kate Nelson, who seemingly has it all: a flourishing company founded with her husband, John; a happy marriage; and a daughter, Ashlyn. The picture-perfect family. Until John leaves for another woman. Tish is half his age. Ambitious. She’s cultivated a friendship with Ashlyn. Tish believes she’s won…but she’s wrong.

What happens next is something neither Kate nor Tish saw coming. As best-laid plans come undone, there’s no telling what a woman will do in the name of love – and revenge.

Kaira Rouda cover

Click on photo for a larger image

Kaira Rouda will discuss her new book on Friday, May 7 in free Zoom event hosted by LB Books

Enjoy what promises to be a lively discussion as these two bright women, Kaira Rouda and Marrie Stone, explore the characters in The Next Wife and engage with online participants.

To register for the event, go to www.lagunabeachbooks.com.

 

