 Volume 13, Issue 36  |  May 4, 2021

Guest Column Finding homes 050421

Guest Column

Finding homes “fur” everyone

By Jennifer Halbert

Award-winning Laguna Beach artist Scott Moore, known internationally for his watercolors and oils, donates his talents to support our local shelter. If you have visited www.puplagunabeach.org recently, you may have seen its T-shirts for sale. Scott is the artist who created this super-cool design. The T-shirts are only $20, plus $5 for shipping. When I asked Ann Marie McKay, PUP Laguna Beach president, if all of the proceeds go to the shelter, she replied, “Every dime goes to PUP, which goes to the needs of the shelter.” 

Artist Scott Moore and his wife Carol

Scott became involved with the shelter by way of his wife, Carol, who has volunteered for the past seven years and is also on the board of PUP Laguna Beach. The family also has adopted two dogs from the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter – Sammy and Roxy. 

Sammy was going blind, deaf, and was in dire need of some tender loving care. Scott and Carol rescued Sammy and he rescued them right back! The dog is now 17 years old. He is completely blind, deaf, and has no teeth – but, one thing is for sure, he has a whole lot of love! His little furry sister, Roxy, is now six, and this pair brings much joy into the Moore home. 

T-shirts on sale to benefit LB Animal Shelter

“What’s really unique about the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is (its) extensive screening process,” Scott said. “…it’s reassuring to see how much they care about the animals. They really make sure that the family and the pet are a perfect fit.”

 Scott also donated his design and building skills to create other interesting pieces to the shelter, including cat stairs and a bird aviary. I am amazed by all the talent here in our beautiful city, and I’m even more amazed when I see the generosity of these talented individuals. 

While scrolling through his impressive galleries online, I fell in love with Scott’s giclée titled Walking The Dog. In his more-than-40-year career, Scott didn’t do too many pieces with animals, but he’s currently working on two commissioned paintings of people and their pets.

Zoey needs a home

Featured Pet: Zoey

This big girl is possibly the sweetest, most loving dog ever. She managed to climb the fence of the front play yard. Shelter staff found her on the roof of the shed behind it. She’s likely a Scottish deerhound mix and about a year old. Zoey is very friendly and active. She needs a family that will be dedicated to training her and can keep her safe and secure. 

If you would like to see “more” of Moore’s work, visit www.scottmooreart.com. You will not be disappointed. 

For adoption information, visit www.puplagunabeach.org

Have you adopted a pet and want to share your success story? Contact Jennifer Halbert at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 899-2113.

 

