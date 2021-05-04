NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 36  |  May 4, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 050421

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Who has spied this lovely fish? It’s hanging at the art studio of Casey Parlette on Ocean Ave. Pat Carpenter knew where to find it, as did Kathryn Delp Dew, John Campbell, Nancy Milby, Scott Downes, Mark Porterfield, Beth Johnsen, and Kent Russell.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 5 4 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Fish hanging from studio on Ocean Avenue

 

