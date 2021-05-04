NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 36  |  May 4, 2021

Bill Gross and Amy Schwartz tie the knot 050421

Bill Gross and Amy Schwartz tie the knot

Bill and Amy vows

Submitted photo

Philanthropist Bill Gross and “life partner” Amy Schwartz finally tied the knot on April 24 after a four-year relationship. In a ceremony and reception attended by a small group of family and friends, including Laguna Beach art patron Mark Porterfield, the couple celebrated the nuptials at their home in the exclusive Vintage Club in Indian Wells overlooking one of the club’s two private golf courses. 

Bill and Amy couple

Submitted photo

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds tooled around the community in a golf cart adorned with a “JUST MARRIED” sign. Gross and Schwartz will continue to split their time between homes in Laguna Beach, the China Cove Beach section of Newport Beach, and their Indian Wells house.

For the Stu News article (by Marrie Stone) about Gross and Schwartz, published on October 8, 2019, click here.

 

