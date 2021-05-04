Dennis’ Tidbits 050421

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

May 4, 2021

Catalina Eddy brings May Gray and June Gloom

On May 2, 1967, a new high temp record for the month of May was set when the mercury reached 95 in Laguna. That record stood until May of 2013 when the high reached 98, thanks to a late-season Santana wind event.

Northeast winds here in town gusted as high as 35 mph, which sent the humidity plunging as low as 10 percent at water’s edge. The winds during the 2013 event blew for nearly three days, which is an unusually long stretch for those downslope winds.

CATALINA EDDY. Sounds like a nickname for a pool shark from Avalon but it’s actually an annual local weather condition that brings us May Gray and June Gloom. That’s what’s happening at the present time and will continue to do so periodically for the next two months or so. An area of surface low pressure takes up residence off the southern tip of Catalina. This low is not your standard rain producer as only occasional steady drizzle is a result, with no more than a few hundredths of an inch of precipitation – a result in extreme cases when the stratus layer is thick enough (as much as 5,000 ft. thick in some instances).

During these periods of day-long gloom, the diurnal is quite small with a matter of only a few degrees separating the high and low air temps for any given day during this gray stretch – with an average high of about 65-68 and an average low of about 58-62. Local winds during an eddy are generally out of the south or southeast but that can result in warmer surface ocean temps – rather than the cooler ocean readings resulting from steady west or northwest winds.

Sometimes the water may be even warmer than the air, especially in June. It may be only 66 at the beach but you go 80 miles to the east, and it can be clear and 100 in Palm Springs. That’s because even the thickest coastal eddy doesn’t penetrate over the mountain ranges as the thick stratus are restricted to the coastal facing slopes of our local mountains.

Our climate here in Southern California is pretty easy on us when it comes to dew point readings. For the most part, those dew points are at comfortable levels, so it hardly ever gets to where the humidity is oppressive.

Dew point is the temp to which air must be cooled to become saturated by the water vapor already present in the air. Aviation weather reports normally include the air temp and dew point temps. Dew point when related to air temp reveals qualitatively how close the air is to saturation, or in simpler terms, how humid it will be.

The difference between air temp and dew point temp is popularly called the spread. As the spread becomes less, relative humidity increases, and it is 100 percent when temp and dew point are the same – like when there’s a thick fog here at the beach.

Dew point, however, has little bearing on precipitation. Dew points around here seldom exceed 60 degrees. Sixty degrees is generally the cutoff point between comfortable readings and discomfort levels. Our dew points are generally at comfort levels in the low to mid-50s while 60-65 indicates some degree of discomfort. At 65-70 there is general discomfort. When dew points exceed 70 it’s sweat time and 75-80 is downright oppressive.

The highest dew point I’ve witnessed in all my years of keeping track of this stuff was 75 degrees in July of 2015, when outer bands of Hurricane Dolores migrated northward with all that warm humid air, dropping nearly an inch of rain on us. Dolores came within 550 miles SSW of Laguna, so she was close enough to bestow us with her bag of tricks.

Have a safe and wonderful week and just remember: it may be a bit gloomy this time of year, but the worst day in Laguna is still 100 times better than the best day in Fargo!

ALOHA!