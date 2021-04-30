NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 35  |  April 30, 2021

City to hold South Main Beach Restroom ribbon cutting on Tuesday, celebrate bottle refill stations

The City of Laguna Beach will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 4 at 3 p.m. to celebrate the completion of renovations to the South Main Beach Restroom and celebrate the first of 35 bottle refill stations to be installed throughout the city to reduce ocean pollution from single use-plastic bottles.

Renovations to the South Main Beach Restroom include a hand-painted ceramic tile mural called Outburst by artist Lynn Basa, new refillable bottle water station, all new plumbing fixtures and piping, an energy efficient electrical system, new outdoor shower facilities, new concrete floors, and improved ADA accessibility. 

Installation of a new water bottle refilling station helps the City in its pursuit to reduce and discourage single-use plastic water bottles. Just one reusable water bottle can potentially save over 1,000 plastic bottles per year, and help reduce the number of plastic bottles that end up on Laguna’s beaches and in the ocean. The refillable bottle water station was made possible by a donation from the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition.

City to hold water refill station

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Anne Girtz

Main Beach is the site of the first of 35 bottle refill stations to be installed throughout the city to reduce ocean pollution from single use-plastic bottles

“Laguna Beach has always sought to be a leader in environmental protection of the Greenbelt and Bluebelt surrounding the community. The bottle refill stations emerged through the City’s Environmental & Sustainability Committee (ESC) partnering with the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition, Public Works, local individuals, and nonprofits,” notes Anne Girtz, an ESC member who initiated the project.

Contributing to the first bottle refill stations are: Laguna Beach County Water District, Waste Management, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Barbara and Greg MacGillivray, Laguna Beach Garden Club, Debbie Neev, Laguna Greenbelt, and Laguna Bluebelt Coalition.

The ocean is often overlooked as the key to addressing climate change as it suffers from plastic trash and microplastics in daily secondary sewage discharges and contaminates from urban runoff. Pollutants and microalgae growth promoted by discharges contribute to warming sea temperatures and ocean acidification. As the ocean warms, it also expands to add to sea level rise, threatening coastal areas like Laguna’s Main Beach and downtown businesses.

“Anything we can do to reduce our impacts to the ocean will protect and restore sea life and enhance the ability of the ocean to sequester carbon in fragile kelp forests and eel grass habitats” adds Mike Beanan, a co-founder of the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition. “The ocean captures more than one-third of atmospheric carbon and provides us with half of the air we breathe while, through evaporation, the rain needed to quench our thirst and irrigate food crops. Laguna has a special opportunity to lead in sustainable ocean protection through coordinated community action.”

Face coverings and social distancing are required at the event. For more information contact Tom Perez, Capital Program Manager, at (949) 464-6688 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

