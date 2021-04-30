NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 35  |  April 30, 2021

Open-air Art Party to be held Saturday 043021

Open-air Art Party to be held Saturday at "Laguna Beach Sanctuary"

On Saturday, May 1 from 12 to 7 p.m., Karen Petty will host an Open-air Art Party at her “Laguna Beach Sanctuary.” Petty can hardly wait to open her home and present eight creatives displayed throughout the magnificent backdrop of her home.

“We wish for hearts to open up and walk through to a more enlightened destiny,” Petty said. “What better way to do this but to exhibit some of the most exclusive fine artists in Laguna Beach featuring ceramics, jewelry, hand blown glass, textiles, painters, photography, and sculpture?” she continued. 

Open air Petty

Karen Petty to host Open-air Art Party this Saturday 

The day will also be sprinkled with live music, a spirit reader, and “Healing Hands” body work. Everyone is welcome to this free event as a thank you to the community’s art patrons as well as new collectors.

The May Day event will be highlighted by “ocean views, comradery, and the sharing of new love and new art for 2021 outside in the sun,” Petty stated.

“This would be our 5th Annual Art Party but last year was a closed show to family only to celebrate the release of my new book Untamed Love & Wild Fruit, which was written to inspire hope for the hopeful during dark days last spring,” Petty said. 

“I think sharing stories of how artists survived through major unreal shutdowns may help us get up on to a brighter path. Come rub elbows or listen to live music from Poul Pedersen. Let us open up and connect with each other once again,” continued Petty. 

There will be temperatures taken at the door and free masks upon entry, practicing “current tier protocol.”

To find out more about this one-day event, visit www.karenpetty.com and go to her “News” page or call (949) 280-5504. 

Attendees are asked to park at on Park Avenue across from Thurston Middle School.

 

