 Volume 13, Issue 35  |  April 30, 2021

Annual South Laguna Community Garage Sale 043021

Annual South Laguna Community Garage Sale will take place on Saturday

Local real estate agent Chris Tebbutt of Compass is proud to announce the annual South Laguna Community Garage Sale will take place this weekend, Saturday, May 1, from 7 to 11 a.m.

“This annual event is always so fun and a natural extension of the community vibe in South Laguna. Shoppers love to browse the Community Garden and chat with others. South Laguna neighbors also love to come out and find treasures, coffee, and donuts,” states Tebbutt.

Signs will be posted along South Coast Highway between West Street and 10th Avenue. Each house will have maps of all participating homes.

“Please wear a mask and social distance as much as possible,” requests Tebbutt.

Nine South Laguna homes will participate in the event: 31632 Wildwood Rd, 31706 Scenic Dr, 31561 Scenic Dr, 31541 Summit Rd, 31630 2nd Ave, 31786 5th Ave, 31671 Mar Vista Ave, 31988 10th Ave, and 31914 9th Ave.

 

