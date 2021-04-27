NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 34  |  April 27, 2021

Council unanimously selects Shohreh Dupuis as next city manager

By SARA HALL

Following a nationwide search, three resident listening sessions, and several closed session City Council candidate interviews, a new city manager has been chosen.

Council unanimously selected current Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis as the next top city staffer. Council members voted 5-0 on Tuesday during a special closed session held in a conference room at city hall.

An employment contract for Dupuis will be presented to council for consideration and approval at its regular meeting on May 4. If approved, Dupuis will begin work in her new role effective June 12.

She feels incredibly honored and deeply grateful to be selected, Dupuis said in a prepared statement shared by the city on Tuesday.

“I have a deep love and tremendous respect for this city, its residents, businesses, nonprofits and cultural arts organizations, and my colleagues and the city staff team, and am ready to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” Dupuis said. “I look forward to collaborating with all the voices of our city.”

Dupuis has more than three decades of experience in municipal government in Orange County, including management level positions with the cities of Irvine and Anaheim, the consulting firm of Parsons Brinckerhoff, the Orange County Transportation Authority, and County of Orange.

She brings strong, experienced leadership to the city during a critical time, Mayor Bob Whalen said in the statement. Issues related to quality of life, economic recovery, and responsible budget decisions need to be addressed in order to protect the unique character of Laguna Beach.

She has a great background in transportation and infrastructure, Whalen said in an email to Stu News Laguna on Wednesday.

Courtesy of the City of LB

Current Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis was selected as the next city manager for Laguna Beach

“We have big issues to tackle with upgrading our sewer system, adding parking and sidewalks, and improving some of our aging fire stations so she will bring a lot of background to that discussion,” Whalen said.

She also has worked with the Coastal Commission on a number of issues, and we will benefit from her experience there, he added.

There was an extensive search to find the right person for the role.

“The city manager’s selection process was comprehensive, fair, and thorough,” Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf said in the statement.

Current City Manager John Pietig announced earlier this year that he planned to retire in June after two decades with the city. Prior to his current position as Laguna Beach’s top administrator, Pietig was assistant city manager for 10 years.

Executive recruiting firm Bob Murray & Associates was contracted to conduct a comprehensive nationwide search as part of the hiring process. The company held three public listening sessions and gathered resident feedback from an online survey. The council interviewed six candidates, according to the statement from the city.

Kempf listened to all the comments from more than two dozen people that spoke during the listening sessions, she said in an email to Stu News Laguna on Tuesday.

With a population of about 23,000, it’s important to remember that the city manager is always focused on quality of life issues for the residents, she noted. Dupuis is very aware of the predominant issues in town, including tourist impacts, parking, traffic, neighborhood concerns, etc., Kempf explained in the email.

“(She) has been working in a very productive fashion to address these challenges in her current role as assistant city manager,” Kempf said. “So the fact that she lives and works here as well gives her a big head start as she assumes the role of city manager.”

Dupuis is not only the best candidate for the position, but will also ensure a seamless transition as the city recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining the focus on the quality of life for residents, Kempf said.

“In addition to being a dedicated and hardworking city employee, she is also very creative in her approach to problem-solving. Of course, none of us expected to be faced with the complexities of dealing with a global pandemic,” Kempf said. “When times are tough, the real leaders emerge.”

While the city was addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, Dupuis was instrumental in blunting the rapidly evolving effects of the pandemic in town, she said. 

“I think we are now well positioned to rebound nicely in the second half of this year,” Kempf said in the email.

Submitted photo 

(L-R) Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Mayor Bob Whalen, The Den Barbershop Owner Brandon Ferguson (LB CARES Grant Program recipient), and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf

She will provide good leadership on reviving our downtown and other commercial areas, Whalen agreed.

Kempf said she is looking forward to working with Dupuis in a collaborative fashion in the coming months and years. 

“We need to work together to make Laguna Beach the best city for all of us,” she said.

Dupuis has a “strong understanding of public agency administration and finance along with leadership skills and a big-picture perspective to successfully manage and operate the activities of a city,” officials wrote in the prepared statement. 

“I am very much looking forward to working with Shohreh and the rest of the Council as we work on behalf of residents to address local needs,” Whalen said in the email.

Over the last five years, she has played a pivotal role within the city in her current role and as director of public works. 

In addition to her efforts with the city’s COVID-19 response, Dupuis also worked on the development of the Laguna Beach CARES program that provided grant funding to the community and subsequent resiliency efforts, such as the Forest Promenade and working with the festivals to resume their programs safely. 

She led key council projects and programs, including the Village Entrance Project, development of the Wildfire Safety and Mitigation Plan, the resident-serving Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan, and citywide transit and parking programs.

“She was the main architect of our Neighborhood Protection Program and will continue to help us find ways to lessen the impacts of visitors on our residents,” Whalen said. 

Dupuis immigrated to the United States from Iran in 1984. She and her husband, Farzad, live in South Laguna. Her daughter, Sunnyjoy, is a doctoral student in microbiology at the University of California, Berkeley. 

Dupuis holds a Bachelor of Science in applied mathematics from UC Irvine. She is also the recipient of several awards for her dedication to teamwork, customer service, and outstanding performance, and has been recognized as the Woman of the Year for her contributions to the transportation industry in Orange County. She was recently recognized as a leader by the National Iranian American Women’s Foundation.

 

