NewLeftHeader

few clouds

63.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 34  |  April 27, 2021

State Senator Wiener to speak about affordable 042721

State Senator Wiener to speak about affordable housing during LB Dems Club meeting on May 5 via Zoom

Affordable housing will be the focus at the next Zoom meeting of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club on Wednesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. State Senator Scott Wiener (D-CA11) will address the Club, along with Kelsey Brewer, community and policy manager at Jamboree Housing Corporation. Everyone is invited to this free meeting. Registration is at www.thelbdems.com.

Sen. Wiener has recently introduced bills to simplify state housing regulations to make it easier for locales to support affordable housing development, including easing local restrictions that inhibit multi-family housing and providing for housing for at-risk youth. Also among the stipulations of his proposed legislation is to allow churches and other non-commercial properties to build affordable housing on their property. (Which Laguna Beach has included in its plan to develop more affordable housing stock.) 

State Senator closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

State Senator Scott Wiener

“California’s severe housing shortage – in the millions – is severely harming our state, and we must take firm actions to help create more housing,” said Senator Wiener. “We need multiple strategies to help end our housing shortage, including empowering cities to build more housing, funding affordable housing, and ensuring that cities are taking necessary steps to meet their housing goals. Our 2021 housing bills help accomplish each of these important goals.” 

Brewer has also been active at the state level in promoting passage of the Orange County Financial Trust Bill, to fund housing specifically assisting the homeless population and people of no or low income. 

“Lack of housing for the un-housed and people of low and even moderate incomes constitute a complex issue for the State of California. My work since a student has focused on these issues and I am proud to have found a home with Jamboree, which focuses not just on developing affordable housing, but on the services surrounding that housing that boost the welfare of individuals and families.” 

State Senator Brewer

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Kelsey Brewer, community and policy manager at Jamboree Housing Corporation

Wiener earned a law degree from Harvard University and subsequently served in private practice and in public service with the City of San Francisco and Board of Supervisors. His focus has been on justice-related and transportation, housing, sustainable energy, and LGBTQ issues during his career. 

Prior to joining Jamboree Housing Corporation, Brewer served in policy, legislative, and analysis positions with the Association of California Cities. She was number 11 in Orange County Register’s 100 most influential people for her work on helping pass the Orange County Housing Finance Trust bill. She graduated cum laude in political science and government from California State University – Fullerton.   

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club is in its 75th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, causes, and values.   

For more information about the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, visit www.thelbdems.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.