 Volume 13, Issue 34  |  April 27, 2021

Council supports Visit LB partnership 042721

Council supports Visit LB partnership with Leave No Trace program

By SARA HALL

In an effort to minimize the negative impacts from people visiting local outdoor spaces, City Council on April 20 unanimously agreed to authorize staff to work with Visit Laguna Beach on the implementation of the Leave No Trace program. 

VLB has entered into an agreement with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics to develop a “comprehensive stewardship initiative that protects Laguna Beach’s natural resources by educating and empowering visitors, residents, and a network of local partners,” according to the staff report.

They are very excited about the partnership, Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis said during last week’s meeting. This will help ensure that when visitors come to town, they leave it the way they found it. 

“So, the primary goal would be…‘If you’re coming to town, take your trash with you. Leave the place clean, like you found it,’” summarized Councilmember George Weiss.

The aim is for both visitor and resident awareness and behavior change, through education and awareness, said Visit Laguna Beach President & CEO Ashley Johnson.

“People are seeking outdoor experiences in rapidly growing numbers, and planning trips to popular outdoor destinations to hike, sightsee, and take in nature’s abundant offerings,” Johnson wrote in an email to Stu News Laguna. “We felt it was a crucial time to partner with Leave No Trace in order to underscore Visit Laguna Beach’s commitment to the community by protecting our beautiful town from significant visitor impacts. We look forward to partnering with the city on this initiative in order to successfully implement the program destination wide.”

They have been working on a strategic plan on how to effectively approach their destination marketing efforts over the past year, Johnson said during the council meeting last week. A main priority will be focused on “destination stewardship,” she said. The trends in tourism are clear as the number of people seeking outdoor experiences rapidly grows.

“People are causing much preventable damage,” she said, “and that damage is adding up.”

Council supports hikers

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

Hikers in Laguna Beach

Social media showcases the city’s outdoor gems, she said, adding to the increasing interest in Laguna Beach. About nine out of 10 visitors don’t have the necessary skills and information to care for unique and often fragile environments, she said. 

“The Leave No Trace movement teaches and inspires people to enjoy the outdoors responsibly,” Johnson said. “As more states, counties, and cities position themselves as top-tier outdoor recreation destinations and direct travelers to natural spaces, the need for Leave No Trace messaging has become even more critical.”

They want to ensure that the local nonprofits and organizations that focus on conservation-related efforts also have a voice at the table during the process, Johnson said. Visit LB plans on hosting a stakeholder survey, listening sessions, and more, in order to include more input. 

“It’s extremely important for us to ensure that we tap into their knowledge base so efforts aren’t duplicated, and rather they’re amplified and consistent across all channels,” Johnson said.

Even after the partnership with Leave No Trace officially ends in 2022, Visit LB and the local organizations can still work together to continue the messaging and education efforts, Johnson said. She envisions working with the volunteers (like docents or rangers) for those groups in helping get the message out and trickling down to all visitors, she added.

Overall, council members were supportive of the program and Visit LB’s partnership, but there was some concern about advertising the outdoor space as a destination and causing the overcrowding to worsen. 

In the past, the goal has been to try and get people to come to Laguna Beach, but that might not be such a good idea anymore, said Councilmember Toni Iseman. The problems regarding overcrowding and traffic usually stem from day-trippers, not people staying in the hotels, she noted.

The trails are crowded and becoming dangerous, Iseman said. Bicyclists are disrespecting the hikers and people are creating “new” trails, she said. It’s more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic as more people turned to the outdoors for their exercise needs. 

“At this point, if this turns into, in any way, advertising our open space, we don’t need it,” Iseman said. “I just wonder if you can create a sliver of a campaign that basically talks about, ‘Don’t come here, but if you do…This is how you behave.’ Because we cannot be 24-Hour Fitness for everybody in Orange County or Southern California.”

That’s the downside of advertising the city, and it needs to be safeguarded that the goals don’t get flipped the wrong way, she said.

Council supports Victoria Beach

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

Crowds gather at Victoria Beach’s Pirate Tower

They don’t actively promote, for example, Victoria Beach’s Pirate Tower or the tidepools specifically, Johnson said. They focus on the city showing up higher in search results online so people ultimately book hotel stays. However, if people reach out via email or phone call, they advise them on how to appropriately visit those locations, like when to visit or where to park (and to avoid the residential areas).

“In a way, we want to say, ‘Don’t go there,’” Johnson said. On the other hand, “it gives us the opportunity to provide that education when folks are reaching out to us.”

They’ve done a great job over the years at marketing Laguna Beach as an amazing and special place to visit, said Visit LB Board Member and General Manager of The Ranch at Laguna Beach Kurt Bjorkman

“We’re an amazing destination,” he said. “So, we need to get the message out to people who are coming here, that ‘Hey, if you want to come here, we welcome you, but do it responsibly.’ And that message is going to be strong and specific.”

Emphasizing what Johnson said, Mayor Bob Whalen said the program is a great opportunity to provide education to the public. The entire county is dealing with issues from the increased number of people visiting parks or outdoor spaces, he said.

“It’s a complete fallacy, this notion that we attract visitors to Laguna Beach,” they visit anyway, Whalen said. “People are coming to Laguna Beach. They’re always going to come to Laguna Beach. So having a program like this, I think, makes a lot of sense to try to deal with and educate them.”

They need to continue and add to their efforts to better manage the visitor impacts, Whalen said, since they can’t control the volume of visitors.

Leave No Trace is not a marketing plan, it’s a list of tools or “arrows in our quiver,” to help educate people who are both living here and visiting, concluded Bjorkman, who personally adheres to the LNT program.

“This is near and dear to my heart, I live and breathe this,” Bjorkman said. “I’m super stoked for the next few years with this, and then ongoing.”

Council Supports Treasure Island Beach

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut 

Treasure Island Beach

Leave No Trace is very widely recognized and accepted as a stewardship program on public lands. 

“(The program) provides a proactive method for minimizing impacts that would otherwise lead to environmental degradation,” the staff report reads. “The Center’s approach is recreation-friendly, and designed to enhance visitor experiences with easily understood, action-oriented guidance.”

There is no financial contribution at this time, but the city will provide in-kind staff resources to promote the program via the city’s social media and communication tools.

The partnership will help drive “recreationist behaviors in a safe and responsible way; (and increase day-tripper) desire to care for Laguna Beach’s natural resources,” the Center’s scope of work proposal explains.

“We try to be very data-driven at the center about our approaches and really what works and what doesn’t,” Leave No Trace Foundation Director Mark Eller said during the council meeting.

Phase one of the program will start this summer building the foundation of the partnership, which includes: Granting VLB a license to use the Leave No Trace logo and materials; improve messaging and target LB-tailored communications to those who are new to the local outdoor experiences; develop a 12-month communication plan; develop a framework for the initiative’s overall programming, including identifying outcomes, action steps, key measurables, ROI, and resources that will serve to guide stewardship efforts over the next five years; hold Leave No Trace educational workshops; and conduct a stakeholder survey and hold listening sessions.

The second phase will cover more partner support and education, starting in September and running through February 2022. The final phase will include expanding supports and education through the end of next year.

The Center’s proposed pricing is $34,300 for the first phase, $30,500 for the second, and $4,800 for the third. As well as an annual partnership with Visit Laguna Beach for $5,000, beginning next March.

 

