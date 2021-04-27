NewLeftHeader

few clouds

63.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 34  |  April 27, 2021

Laguna Dance Festival teams up with 042721

Laguna Dance Festival teams up with OC Music & Dance for Moving Together In-Person

After more than a year of lockdowns and virtual learning, Laguna Dance Festival is partnering with OC Music & Dance to bring a one-of-a-kind, in-person dance training experience to local dancers. 

Moving Together In-Person kicks off on June 14 and includes six full days of technique training, artistic development, career mentorship, and professional networking opportunities. Intermediate, pre-professional, and collegiate dancers are invited to participate.

“It is with excitement and immense gratitude that we announce the partnership with OC Music & Dance for our 2021 summer intensive,” said Jodie Gates, Artistic Director for Laguna Dance Festival. “It has been over a year since we have danced together in-person, and I can think of no better way of launching our one-of-a-kind summer program than aligning with our artistic neighbors and like-minded community of educators”.

Laguna dance studio

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Skye Schmidt

After over a year, dancers return to the studio for in-person training on June 14

Under the direction of Laguna Dance Festival’s Artistic Director Jodie Gates, this specialized program brings internationally renowned dance artists to Orange County, providing opportunities for students to be immersed in the highest level of training and artistic exploration. 

This year’s prestigious faculty roster features Fiona Lummis, an artist from Nederlands Dans Theater and stager for Jiri Kylian’s repertory, Jermaine Spivey, contemporary choreographer and artist with Kidd Pivotand, and Maria Kowroski, a principal dancer from New York City Ballet, among others. Daily in-person classes within small cohorts will include repertory, contemporary, hip hop, composition, conditioning, ballet, and seminar.

“Now is a time when coming together is more important than ever,” shared OC Music & Dance Chair of Dance Tawny Chapman. “We are thrilled to partner with Laguna Dance Festival and to provide a safe space for aspiring dancers to move together in-person under the guidance of the unparalleled faculty lineup that Jodie and her team have put together.”

Since 2005, the award-winning Laguna Dance Festival has presented world-class dance performances in theaters, film, and public spaces, reaching thousands annually and exposing new audiences to professional concert dance. Laguna Dance Festival is a nonprofit organization deeply dedicated to the arts and community. The organization is committed to collaboration, dance presentation, and education through an artistic lens that strategizes innovative ways to commission artists, educate young dancers, and unite people of all ages and cultures. 

Previous festival lineups have featured national and international companies and artists, including Ballet BC, Malpaso, RUBBERBAND, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Parsons Dance, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Ballet West, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Black Grace, BalletX, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Abraham.In.Motion (A.I.M.), BODYTRAFFIC, Paul Taylor Dance Company, and artists from San Francisco Ballet, American Ballet, and New York City Ballet, among many others.

Laguna dance class

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Skye Schmidt

Moving Together will be held in-person in the state-of-the-art facilities at OC Music & Dance

In addition to its mission to present world-class dance performance and increase public appreciation for the art, Laguna Dance Festival is committed to the highest quality dance education and provides opportunities for aspiring artists through masterclasses, workshops, intensive programs, and scholarships.

OC Music & Dance is a premier nonprofit community performing arts school, with a diverse student body of over 400 children, ranging in ages from 18 months to 18 years old. Through its financial assistance program, OCMD aims to make the arts accessible to every child, regardless of their family’s ability to pay. 

Nearly 54 percent of OCMD’s students are on financial assistance, ranging from 15 percent to 80 percent. OCMD’s spacious 21,000-square-foot facility offers 16 practice rooms, two large dance studios with wood-sprung floating dance floors covered with Marley, fully equipped recording studios, and a 150-seat black box theater equipped with a 21-foot LED screen, professional-quality theatrical sound and lighting, and tiered seating.

Moving Together will be held in-person in the state-of-the-art facilities at OC Music & Dance. In accordance with local health guidelines, class sizes are limited. To learn more about the OC Music & Dance’s COVID-19 protocols and safety measures, visit www.ocmusicdance.org/healthsafety. Registration is now open and financial assistance scholarships are available to qualified applicants.

For more information on Moving Together: Laguna Dance Festival’s Summer Intensive 2021 in partnership with OC Music and Dance, visit www.lagunadancefestival.org/project/2021-summer-intensive or call (949) 715-5578.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.