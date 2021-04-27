NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 34  |  April 27, 2021

LBLBC celebrates 90th anniversary

The Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club celebrated its 90th Anniversary on Saturday, April 24th. Seventy-two members joined the celebration which included a 10 end game and a socially distanced box lunch. Members will continue the celebration all year long.

Laguna residents can thank Harlan S. Kittle for the development of the bowling green in Heisler Park. An avid lawn bowler, whose father was also into the sport, Kittle moved to Laguna from Beverly Hills shortly after Laguna Beach was incorporated in 1927. He immediately began a campaign to develop a bowling green on the point of the cliff in the parkland.

At the opening ceremony, the club presented the Laguna Beach Historical Society a check for $500. Due to its location, LBLBC has the largest club membership in America – 305.

 

