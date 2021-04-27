NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 34  |  April 27, 2021

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett to speak 042721

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett to speak at Laguna Canyon Conservancy Zoom meeting on May 3

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC) will host Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett at its next program on Monday, May 3 starting at 7 p.m. The public is invited; however, attendance is limited to 100. 

Supervisor Bartlett will cover County issues including COVID-19 as well as environmental issues such as OC Parks management of the wilderness parks, the genetic health of the wildlife and the animal corridor, and Caltrans projects. 

Re-elected in June 2018, Lisa Bartlett represents the Fabulous Fifth District representing more than 650,000 residents, including those of Laguna Beach. To suggest questions, send to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at least one day prior to the meeting or use Chat during the meeting.

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett to speak at LCC’s May 3 Zoom meeting

Schedule of meeting: 

--7 p.m. – Open meeting – time for announcements; LCC President Gayle Waite introduces speaker

--7:15 p.m. – Speaker’s presentation

--7:45 p.m. – Time for Q&A; questions from Gayle Waite using LCC Board questions and suggestions from Chat Room

--8:15 p.m. – Meeting over

The Zoom link to the event is https://zoom.us/j/95798457746.

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy is a volunteer environmental group dedicated to save Laguna Canyon and preserve it as natural. Due to COVID-19, the LCC programs are held via Zoom in 2021.

More than ever the Laguna Canyon Conservancy relies upon membership dues which can be paid by going to www.lagunacanyonconservancy.org. There will be upcoming LCC Board of Director elections, and members can nominate themselves or other members to be elected to the Board. Dues are $20 per person good through December 31, 2021. 

Also, past programs can be viewed under the “Programs” tab of the website. The LCC is a nonprofit organization; however, donations are generally not tax deductible. Since LCC does take positions on issues of public policy, the LCC is not a 501(c)(3) organization, but rather a 501(c)(4).

 

