NewLeftHeader

few clouds

63.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 34  |  April 27, 2021

PMMC & NOAA Large Whale Entanglement 042721

PMMC & NOAA Large Whale Entanglement Team attempt disentanglement of gray whale calf

Around noon on Monday, April 19, Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Large Whale Entanglement Team responded to reports of an entangled gray whale calf accompanied by its mother off Dana Point. 

The entangled animal was originally reported by Caitlyn Nieblas, a PMMC volunteer, photographer, and first mate for Captain Dave’s Dolphin Safari. It was reported to be pulling a single buoy approximately 20’ behind the fluke and traveling northbound and close to shore with mom.

PMMC & boat

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Whale rescue teams sight entangled gray whale calf

“Thanks to good communications with the whale watch vessels between Captain Dave’s and Dana Wharf, we were able to keep someone on the whale until the team arrived,” said Justin Viezbicke, California Stranding Network Coordinator for NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service. “These standby teams are instrumental with whale disentanglement operations. Without them we would not be able to keep track of the animal.”

Thank you to Scott Struthers, a PMMC supporter and volunteer, that led a boat team approved by NOAA to locate the whale and get initial drone footage that showed the calf has a single wrap around the head with the line coming down the right side of the body and again trailing the single buoy.

PMMC & whale

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Entangled gray whale with its mom off the coast of Dana Point

The team was not able to remove the main entanglement around the head, as the team needed to attach to the whale to slow it down and keep it at the surface. Each time the team successfully attached to the line trailing the whale, the entangling line would snap. Without this control line to allow the inflatable to work behind the whales in the safe zone, the team was unable to make any cuts or remove any significant amount of gear. A small portion of trail line was recovered. In addition to the line challenges, the mom was also very protective and kept positioning herself between the calf and the rescue boat thus not allowing access to the entanglement.

As the sun went down and the whales became more difficult to spot, the team had to leave the pair with the hopes they would be spotted off the coast in the coming days for another attempt. 

PMMC & rescue

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Rescue attempt underway off the coast 

PMMC, along with the other members of NOAA’s disentanglement network, continue efforts to safely free large whales off California from life-threatening entanglements, and, at the same time, help gather valuable information that may reduce the frequency and impact of entanglement in the future.

NOAA Fisheries recently released the 2020 summary of reported whale entanglements along the U.S. West Coast. While the total of 17 entangled whales confirmed off the combined coasts of California, Oregon, and Washington is the lowest since before 2014, the numbers may be deceiving. The COVID pandemic impacted overall reporting (as well as response team expeditions) due to social distancing requirements. The result was that fewer vessels available for sighting, re-sighting, and response.

Even with potential fewer sighting capabilities, the number of confirmed entanglements in 2020 continued the trend of higher entanglements compared to historical levels. 

Due to the dangerous nature of responding to entangled large whales, responders go through extensive training to learn the proper techniques and protocols to ensure the safety of the responders and that of the animal. This work is done under a permit held by NOAA’s Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program. If you see this entangled pair or to report any entangled whale, please call (877) SOS-WHALe – (877) 767-9425.

Update: As of 5:30 p.m. on April 20 the pair was spotted off the end of Pt. Dume, then two hours later north of Leo Carrillo at Sequit Point.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.