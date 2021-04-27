NewLeftHeader

few clouds

63.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 34  |  April 27, 2021

Assemblywoman hosting town hall 042721

Assemblywoman hosting town hall “Earth Month” presentation today

Today (April 27) at 5 p.m., Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (Laguna Beach-D) is hosting a town hall titled: “Earth Month: Breakthrough Innovations,” streamed live on her official Facebook page

The community is invited to join her and innovators at the center of their field as they discuss clean and sustainable energy breakthroughs in the public and private sectors. The panel of experts will include Lori Guette from Carbon Engineering, Kevin Noerker from Ampaire, Inc., and Professor Jack Brouwer from UC Irvine Advanced Power and Energy. Tune in to ask questions live.

Assemblywoman hosting Petrie Norris

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Office of Cottie Petrie-Norris

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris

Also, on April 22, Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris held a virtual press conference with leading scientists and advocates to highlight the risks threatening the coastal communities. Restoration experts across the state are ready with solutions to safeguard the coast from sea level rise. She is encouraging her constituency to ensure that coastal habitat restoration is a top priority for California, while hoping to remove the “bureaucratic Green Tape” that’s only slowing down innovative solutions.

You can view the press conference here.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.