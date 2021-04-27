NewLeftHeader

few clouds

63.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 34  |  April 27, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 042721

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

April 27, 2021

April weather events

Dennis 5It used to be we wouldn’t turn our clocks ahead by one hour until the last Sunday in April. How times (no pun intended) have changed.

Our first significant Southern Hemisphere swell filled in on Saturday and held through Sunday as Brooks Street Second Reef saw some sets near 8 ft. pour through on Saturday – with generally good surface conditions in the morning. A strong storm system down in the Roaring 40s east of New Zealand was responsible for all the wave action. 

More notable April weather events from the McTighe Files: April of 1965 was a wet one that tied the record with April of 1958 with a real soaking with 6.02 inches. Up to that point, the 1964-65 season had yielded only seven inches, so that April was a blessing. We finished that season with just over 14 inches as May of 1965 produced an inch, so we finished the season ever so slightly above the normal of 13.95. A series of North Pacific storms finally broke down the stubborn ridge of high pressure that existed over most of the normal rainy months of November through March.

April 20, 1972: Local ocean temps reached the 70-degree mark, compliments of a fairly strong developing El Nino event. Local winds that month were light and variable for the most part, so upwelling was at a minimum, thus allowing water temps to reach summerlike levels – more like what we see in August.

April 12, 1974: Local ocean temps plunged to a record-tying 49 degrees as stiff northwesterly winds that blew for several days did the damage. Only one week before, local temps had climbed into the mid and upper 60s. It was only the second time that water temps were below 50 – as we shared the record first set in early January of 1949. That record temp happened again in February of 1989 for a brief spell. April of 1974 was also a very active month for big swells from the Southern Hemisphere. If you dare to venture into water that cold, just remember one thing: You’ll go in as a man and come out a little boy and sing soprano!

April 9, 1975: Laguna records its coldest minimum temp for April with a low of 35 in town and 32 out in the Canyon. April of ‘75 was also our second coolest April on record. Brrrr! A moderate La Nina was going on that year. Overall, that year was our coolest year on record. Ocean temps that summer didn’t reach the 70 mark at all.

April 29, 1980: A late-season Santana wind event sent the mercury up to 95 degrees at water’s edge.

April 1983: We got a good soaking that April with 5.2 inches of rain, making that April the second wettest on record as the Pacific storm was still cranking out those deep lows. We finished the 1982-83 season with 31.25 inches thanks to arguably the strongest El Nino event of the 20th century, right up there with the 1997-98 event. The last day of that April saw a spectacular thunderstorm hit with heavy hail that briefly covered the ground in white – and with frequent lightning as well. 

More on April events next time, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.