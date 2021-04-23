NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 33  |  April 23, 2021

“Art in Public Places” – Mermaid Street

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the seventh in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

Art in wall

“Mermaid Street” was installed in 2014

The art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two City programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the City itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

Art in Bartels 1

Jesse Bartels – hand-painted tile

The seven tiles on Mermaid Street were funded by the City of Laguna Beach and a dedication was held on May 22, 2014 – nearly seven years ago.

Mermaid Street came about during a City of Laguna Beach Public Works project to construct a retaining wall on Mermaid – the Planning Commission requested the inclusion of public art as part of the project.

Art in Cooper 1

Jill Cooper – fused glass 

The call for artists was made in March 2014 and was open to Orange County residents. Artists were paid $700 and were provided with a 16” square alcove. 

“There were 18 submissions, and the artists were permitted to submit up to two designs,” says Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl.

Art in Tauber l

Mike Tauber – hand-painted tile

“Not all public art projects need to be monumental in scale, some treasures come in 16” squares,” said Mayor Kelly Boyd at the dedication.

“The designs reflect different aspects of our hometown from the ocean to the wildlife to the canyon in the mediums of glass, ceramics, and anodized aluminum,” says Poeschl.

Art in Powers

Phil Powers – photography on metal

The seven tiles were created by Jesse Bartels (who made two), Mike Tauber (two), Jill Cooper (two), and Phil Powers (one).

Powers is an award-winning photographer and filmmaker who has been taking pictures since he borrowed his father’s camera 45 years ago. However, it has been recently that he discovered his true passion, abstract digital photography. “It actually came about by accident,” he says.

Art in Bartels 2

Jesse Bartels – hand-painted tile

A mosaic ceramist and second-generation Sawdust artist, Jesse Bartels grew up on the grounds as a Sawdust kid in the 70s, helping out at his father Marlo’s booth. He developed a love for ceramics at a young age, moving on to manage the ceramic demo booth in the early 90s before becoming an exhibitor himself. His one-of-a-kind mosaics are colorful, inspired, sometimes spontaneous, and other times irreverent. 

Art in Cooper 2

Jill Cooper – fused glass

Cooper’s passion for working with glass started while she was designing stained glass windows in the 1970s. She’s been an exhibitor in the Festival of Arts as well as in the Sawdust Festival and Renaissance Fairs as a stained glass artist. 

“I began working in fused glass in 2003. I won First Place in the Pacific Artglass Circo Di Vetro 2011 show, judged by experts in the field of fused glass,” she says. 

Cooper exhibited in Art That’s Small at City Hall in 2010, 2011, and 2012. All three pieces sold and are currently hanging in offices at City Hall. 

Art in Tauber 2

Mike Tauber – hand-painted tile

Mike Tauber is a professional artist, working in paint, ceramic tile, and cement relief. He earned his bachelor’s degree in art at San Diego State University, and worked as an architectural illustrator in post-graduate years. 

He’s completed mural commissions in Baja California, Mexico; Queensland, Australia; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and throughout the western United States. Tauber’s tile works exhibit advanced illustration, but also an exclusive painterly appearance, through his signature use of blended glazes. 

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

