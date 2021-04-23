NewLeftHeader

few clouds

59.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 33  |  April 23, 2021

Police Files 042321

Police Files

Missing Garden Grove man washes ashore in apparent accidental drowning

On Thursday, April 22 at 10:45 p.m., Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive male who appeared to have washed ashore at Mountain Street Beach. On arrival, emergency personnel immediately rendered life-saving measures to revive the male. He was transported to Mission Hospital - Mission Viejo, where he was pronounced dead. 

The male individual was identified as Long Tran, 35, from Garden Grove. Tran was reported missing with the Garden Grove Police Department earlier in the evening by his family.

Upon initial review, Laguna Beach Police Detectives and the OCSD Coroner believe this incident was an accidental drowning. An autopsy will be conducted next week to determine the actual cause of death.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Detective Drake at (949) 497-0767.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.