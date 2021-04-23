NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 33  |  April 23, 2021

Local student prompts LBHS remembrance of Armenian Genocide

By SARA HALL

A local student used a PTA grant award to spread awareness and officially recognize a historical massacre, a tragedy that has close ties to his own family’s heritage.

Laguna Beach High School sophomore class president Ashton Azadian was awarded an LBHS student grant for his idea to recognize and remember the Armenian Genocide.

As schools across the country recognize Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24, LBHS joins them as Azadian made an announcement to the entire campus on Wednesday (April 21) and hung up a banner in the school’s quad.

Azadian came up with the idea to design, print, and hang the banner, which can continue to be used in the future. A QR Code on the banner links to the U.S. Congress’s most recent bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide. The proclamation condemns the killing of over 1.5 million Christian Armenians from 1915 to 1923, a campaign of ethnic and religious extermination. He received an $85 student grant from the LBHS PTA to create the banner.

Local student Ashton Azadian

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of James Azadian

Laguna Beach High School sophomore Ashton Azadian by the banner he created to recognize the Armenian Genocide

“As someone who has Armenian heritage, it means a lot to me that our school and our PTA recognizes the Armenian Genocide because, as the saying goes, if we don’t learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it,” Azadian said during his message.

Azadian’s great-grandfather was a survivor of the Armenian Genocide. Although Hagop Azadian was just 4 years old when it happened, “he remembered the horrors inflicted on his family while he watched his mother and father and older siblings being mercilessly and brutally tortured and then murdered,” Azadian said.

Hagop Azadian was somehow rescued by a caravan of Kurds, Ashton Azadian explained in an email to Stu News Laguna on Wednesday. 

They marched all the way to Lebanon and left him at the Birds Nest orphanage, which is still active today. At the time Hagop Azadian was dropped off, it was run by Danish nuns; now the Armenian Catholic Church oversees the program. He grew up in the orphanage and came to the United States when he was an adult, his great-grandson said.

His own family connection makes the action more meaningful, Ashton Azadian said during a phone interview on Wednesday. Even as his great-grandfather aged, he remembered the tragedy.

“It was an honor to talk about my great-grandfather,” Azadian said. “Without my great-grandfather passing down his legacy and how he survived it, we all would not have been able to learn about it.”

Azadian learned about the Armenian Genocide with the help of his father and grandfather, who assisted in researching the history.

Local student Azadian family

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of James Azadian

Local student Ashton Azadian’s (left to right) great-grandfather Hagop Azadian, his dad James Azadian, his uncle George Azadian, and his grandfather Steve Azadian

He wanted to organize the recognition last year, on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, but the COVID-19 pandemic paused his plans.

In his message to the school, Azadian encouraged his fellow students to scan the code on the banner and learn more about the Armenian Genocide and the U.S.’s formal recognition.

“I’m really happy with the results,” he said. “Hopefully it will have an impact.” After giving the morning announcement on Wednesday, some of Azadian’s friends saw him in school and gave him high fives and fist bumps. One friend said he had no idea there was an Armenian Genocide and thanked Azadian for bringing awareness of it to the school. Another said the story about his great-grandfather’s survival was inspirational and thanked him for sharing his story.

After classes were out for the day, Azadian noticed a number of students looking at the banner and using their phones to link up to the QR code and learn more about the Armenian Genocide, Azadian wrote in an email on Wednesday. 

President Joe Biden is expected on Saturday (April 24) to formally acknowledge the mass killings of Armenians as genocide. It will be the first time in history a U.S. president will use the term “genocide” while referring to the systematic killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923 in what is now modern-day Turkey.

“I was really proud to be able to help increase our school’s awareness of this important event in our world’s history,” he said.

Azadian emphasized the importance of recognizing genocide so it’s not repeated in the future.

“When Hitler was asked how he thought he’d get away with the Jewish Holocaust during World War II, his response was this, quote, ‘Who, after all, speaks today of the annihilation of the Armenians?’ end quote,” Azadian said. The banner respectfully remembers the Armenian Genocide and pays tribute to the many lives that were thoughtlessly taken away, he said. 

“It sends an important message that our Breaker Nation stands against genocide,” Azadian wrote in his grant application. “I am hopeful that our Breaker Nation can appropriately remember the Armenian Genocide by commemorating the millions of children, men, and women who were brutally and meaninglessly killed in an attempt to eradicate the Armenian People from the face of the earth.”

 

