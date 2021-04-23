NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 33  |  April 23, 2021

Laguna Craft Guild returns to Main Beach 042321

Laguna Craft Guild returns to Main Beach Cobblestones again this Sunday

The Laguna Craft Guild will return to the Main Beach Cobblestones this Sunday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to dusk. Laguna’s longest-running downtown art fair will feature a dozen or more artists exhibiting their works. 

Although the location has changed over the years, the Laguna Craft Guild continues an over four-decade tradition of setting up their fine arts and crafts on the Main Beach Cobblestones. It began in the early 1970s as a way for local artists and makers to sell their work. 

The group’s current home is on the Cobblestones next to The Greeter’s Corner Restaurant on 14 Sundays a year. The artists must be present to show their work, so this is a great opportunity for the public to meet the makers and pick up a hand-made gift made by local artisans! 

In order to maintain the opportunity to exhibit in public, the Laguna Craft Guild will be following city-required protocols for social distancing. All guests must also wear face coverings. 

For more information about Laguna Craft Guild, go to www.lagunacraftguild.org.

 

