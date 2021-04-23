NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 33  |  April 23, 2021

Heated argument on dais during council meeting 042321

Heated argument on dais during council meeting, questioning claims of a prior threat

By SARA HALL

The second reading of a consent calendar item during the City Council meeting this week turned into a heated argument, hashing up old comments, questioning the meaning of a threat, and, for some, emphasizing the need for a stronger code of conduct policy.

Mayor Bob Whalen had to quickly call for a recess to squelch the quarrel.

On Tuesday (April 20), Council considered the second reading of an ordinance that repealed a municipal code provision from 1953 that criminalized the use of “profane, vulgar, or boisterous” language at City Council meetings. Council first heard and approved the item on April 6.

During the earlier meeting, several speakers questioned the timing of the item, landing on the agenda about a month after Council agreed to censure Councilmember Peter Blake for violation of the Rules of Decorum and Civility. Several instances during city meetings were cited, as well as comments made outside official meetings, when Blake used slurs or other offensive, disparaging, or derogatory language. 

This week, Councilmember Toni Iseman pulled the item from the consent calendar for discussion. She had two issues to clarify stemming from remarks she made at the April 6 meeting, when she was recalling some of the concerns residents and friends have raised for her safety as a result of being a primary “target” of Blake’s comments.

The first had to do with a comment she made about a driver of a car yelling at her while she was standing on the sidewalk near city hall. Former Mayor Steve Dicterow witnessed it and went inside and spoke to the city manager about the incident. After the last council meeting, Iseman emailed Dicterow and told him that his name came up when she told the story. She also contacted the city manager because she was called a liar at the meeting. 

“I wasn’t a liar, and it did happen,” she said. 

She wasn’t in the room when Dicterow spoke with Pietig, but said that it was discussed because it was “frightening.”

Heated argument Iseman

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Councilmember Toni Iseman

The second issue was regarding her comment that she had an assistant district attorney friend who was concerned about her. This friend had dealt with serial killers and mass murderers, she said. Unsure of how far this comment was taken out of context as it spread around the community last week, she wanted to clarify what she meant.

Iseman referenced this ADA friend at the last meeting “because he’s an observer of human behavior.”

“I was not suggesting, at any time, that Peter Blake was a serial killer,” Iseman said.

The ADA friend thought she would be safer if she didn’t go home that night, Iseman said, repeating what she said at the April 6 meeting.

“I was referencing his professional background and that he’s an observer, and probably an astute observer of human behavior,” Iseman said on Tuesday. During his reply, Blake asked City Manager John Pietig if Dicterow really did approach him to report his behavior as threatening toward Iseman.

“He said something to that effect,” Pietig confirmed. 

Blake questioned whether the behavior was more “threatening” in a political or ideological way. It was implied that Iseman felt threatened with physical violence, he said, and there’s nothing in his background that would give reason to that. It’s “character assassination,” Blake said.

“I’ve never laid a hand on a human being in my life outside of wrestling with my brother when I was a kid,” Blake said. 

“Do you feel physically threatened by me or is this some political ploy that you’re playing?” Blake asked. “Why don’t you just say the truth, which is this is nothing but political? This is political grandstanding on your part, and you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Heated argument Blake

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Councilmember Peter Blake

Blake also questioned why Iseman didn’t report another incident she spoke about during the April 6 meeting. A man had approached her in the supermarket and said he would “take him out” if Blake didn’t stop harassing her.

“Did you feel compelled, maybe, to call the police and let them know that somebody had made a threatening comment towards a public official?” Blake asked. 

Iseman said the man walked up behind her and made his comment. She didn’t really see his face. As she was recalling the details of the incident, Blake interrupted, asking why she would not have felt compelled to look at the man.

Continuing her story, Iseman said the man said it in passing, more like an off-handed comment or greeting. The man meant that he would go talk to Blake, if his behavior didn’t change, she explained.

“You want me to translate what that meant? It just meant, ‘I’m sorry this is happening to you and I don’t like it,’” Iseman said.

After some back and forth about what “take him out” was intended to mean, there some arguing about security cameras Iseman recent had installed at her home.

“I don’t know why I did it, but I felt a need to do it,” she said.

While questioning if she installed them because of him, Blake called her “absurd,” before Whalen again interjected. In an effort to move the conversation along, Whalen said that this line of questioning was exhausted.

“This is not going to be productive,” Whalen said.

As Whalen tried to state the facts, Councilmember George Weiss shook his head.

“What’s your problem, George?” Blake said as Weiss gave an exasperated laugh. “You think this is funny? Am I laughing over here?”

“Peter, you need help,” Weiss said. “People recognize that, I think, because you seem to be angry so often.”

As they started arguing across the dais, Whalen suddenly called for a recess. As the microphones cut off, Weiss could be heard saying he was trying to have a civil conversation. Whalen went into the back, as the others sat at their seats or wandered around before the video was cut off and it turned to the “will return momentarily” screen.

After about a five-minute break, council immediately went to public comment. Whalen reminded speakers to stick to the merit of the item, the second reading of the repeal of the ordinance.

The only public speaker was resident Chris Catsimanes, who said this was a good example of why there needs to be some kind of stronger policy in place for civility.

“There has to be some sort of a code of conduct that will eliminate these kinds of diatribes that we’re seeing,” Catsimanes said. “I don’t know what it’s going to take…(perhaps officials get together to) figure out what we need to do to bring the level of discourse to a point where we can conduct city business without screaming at each other.”

Ultimately, with no more comments from council members and a quick motion and second, council approved the item, 5-0.

 

