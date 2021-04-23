NewLeftHeader

few clouds

59.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 33  |  April 23, 2021

Cancer doesn’t wait for Medicare 042321

Cancer doesn’t wait for Medicare and neither should patients

By Edward Kim, M.D., M.B.A., Physician-in-Chief, City of Hope Orange County

For many cancers, early-stage diagnosis makes a tremendous difference in achieving optimal patient outcomes. However, cancer screenings have decreased sharply over the last year because of COVID-19, and new research suggests experts have more work to do to fully inform patients about the good reasons not to put cancer care on hold.

According to a study published online in the journal Cancer, the number of lung, breast, colon, and prostate cancer diagnoses was significantly higher in Americans who were age 65, compared to people who were younger. For instance, colon cancer diagnosis rates increased about 1 percent to 2 percent each year in people ages 61 to 64, then jumped to almost 15 percent at age 65.

The reason for the big increase at age 65? The study’s authors hypothesize that people are delaying care and waiting to seek medical help until after they’re eligible for Medicare. The authors conclude that Medicare expansion would improve outcomes for near-elderly cancer patients.

Cancer doesn t wait Dr. Kim

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Hope

Dr. Edward Kim, Physician-in-Chief, City of Hope Orange County

For people who have postponed screenings or treatment for cancer on account of financial, personal, or public health concerns, there are ample, evidence-based reasons to reconsider the risk.

--Delaying cancer care could be costly. The longer you wait to get a screening or see a physician, the more time you give any potential cancer to grow and spread. Screening tests are valuable because they can identify cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage. Low-dose CT scans for lung cancer, like those offered at City of Hope Newport Beach, have been found to discover lung cancer at an early stage up to 85 percent of the time and can reduce lung cancer mortality by as much as 20 percent.

--Early cancer detection usually means more treatment options. There are more therapeutic choices available when cancer is contained to one area or a tumor is small; cancers detected early are typically easier to fight and defeat, particularly when a patient receives care from a physician who specializes in his or her kind of cancer. City of Hope’s expertise in breast cancer, for example, has consistently achieved superior survival outcomes for our breast cancer patients over the past 10 years, based on SEER results.

--Your first shot is your best shot. Your best chance of beating cancer is stopping it before it starts or detecting it in its earliest stages. Patients at City of Hope Orange County benefit from access to the full network of City of Hope experts, advanced cancer research, clinical trials, and our hallmark “bench-to-bedside” approach which rapidly moves breakthroughs from the lab into real therapies, including precision medicine techniques that are revolutionizing how cancer is treated. For example, City of Hope clinician-scientists are leaders in CAR T cell therapy, which engages the immune response to destroy tumors, representing one of the most promising steps forward in the treatment of blood cancers, breast cancer, and more.

Cancer doesn t wait Dr. Pal

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Dr. Sumanta Pal, City of Hope oncologist, with a patient

Innovations in research and groundbreaking therapies are providing new hope and practical benefits to cancer patients. Cancer doesn’t wait for people to turn 65; avoid unnecessary delays in care that may increase risk. Stay on track with your recommended cancer screenings, and if you have been postponing routine checkups, treatments, or follow-up care, get back on track in consultation with your physician.

Discover safe and expert cancer care at City of Hope Newport Beach. Call (949) 763-2204 or request an appointment online. Learn more about City of Hope Orange County here

This is paid content by City of Hope. For more information on the City of Hope Newport Beach location, visit www.cityofhope.org/newport-beach.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.