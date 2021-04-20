NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 32  |  April 20, 2021

Village Laguna to hold general meeting virtually 042021

Village Laguna to hold general meeting virtually on Monday, honor Laguna Beach’s trees

Village Laguna is honoring Laguna Beach’s status as a “Tree City USA” and recognizing Arbor Day at its general meeting on Monday, April 26 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for the link.

Barbara MacGillivray, founder of the Urban Tree Fund, will introduce the City’s new arborist, Matthew Barker. Matthew served as arborist for the City of Alexandria as well as in Washington, D.C., with the Capitol trees. Barbara explains, “He has held a passion for trees since college and that passion comes through in his very articulate discussion about his past and future hopes for his work here.” 

Village Laguna trees

Village Laguna will hold its next general meeting on Monday virtually via Zoom; the meeting will focus on Laguna Beach’s trees

Matthew will talk about management of Laguna’s public trees. He is in the process of reviewing all of the documented vacant sites listed on Laguna Beach’s tree inventory and is looking for other possibly viable tree planting locations where trees can be planted. He and Barbara have been working to present the City’s Arbor Day program on April 30 online.

Ruben Flores will speak about some of the tree problems Village Laguna is trying to solve and the progress that has been made since the City made the “Tree City USA” commitment and instituted the position of City Arborist.

Arbor Day is observed in many countries by planting trees. It was proposed here in the U.S. by J. Sterling Morgan, and the first Arbor Day celebration was held in Nebraska on April 10, 1872, where they planted more than one million trees. In the 1880s, schools typically observed the day by planting trees as memorials of historical events and in honor of famous people.    

Village Laguna, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is a nonprofit mutual-benefit community organization. In 1971, concerned citizens opposed the construction of high-rise buildings along the Laguna Beach coastline and later helped create Main Beach Park, our “Window to the Sea.”

Village Laguna’s mission is to preserve, enhance, and celebrate the unique village character and cultural heritage of Laguna Beach; to foster community spirit and address social needs; and to work toward restoring and protecting our ocean and coastal habitats. 

For more information about Village Laguna, visit www.VillageLaguna.org.

 

