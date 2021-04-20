The many facets of entrepreneur Heidi Miller, owner of Tight Assets and The World Newsstand
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
In 2017, longtime Laguna resident and business owner Heidi Miller caught the attention of locals when she donated a kidney to Bruce Cook and was rightfully dubbed “Wonder Woman.” However, that’s only one facet of her life, which over the years has included – gymnast, bodybuilder, owner of Heidi’s Frogen Yozurt, and zealous community and arts supporter.
A true entrepreneur, Miller says, “When you hit a wall, pivot.” This mantra has served her well during her 40 plus years as a business owner. “When times get tough, I keep recreating myself.”
As a result, she has transformed herself many times.
A dream to live in Laguna
A gymnast in her earlier days, Miller says, “The first time I came down here was in 1976 or 1977. There was a big gymnastic meet, and we had a day off, and a bus dropped us off at Main Beach. I thought, ‘Laguna is paradise and I want to live and work here one day.’”
A gymnast from her high school days to age 24, Miller competed nationally and internationally. As an athlete, she worked out strenuously, and Canadian bodybuilder and entrepreneur Joe Weider persuaded her to participate in bodybuilding competitions, in which she competed until she was 36 years old.
Heidi Miller in Tight Assets
Fulfilling her wish, in 1980, Miller moved to Laguna and bought her home.
After visiting a store that had a yogurt making machine, she says, “No one was doing it here. I was competing as a bodybuilder, and yogurt was a healthy alternative for someone who has a sweet tooth, which I do. It had only two percent fat as compared to the 33 percent fat in ice cream.”
At the time, the product was barely a tang on potential consumers’ tongues, and she saw it as a great opportunity. It seemed the perfect niche.
So in 1980, Miller launched Heidi’s Frogen Yozurt on Broadway Ave.
After a bodybuilding photo session for Joe Weider, she put the pictures on the wall in the yogurt store. “Those photos set me apart,” Miller says. “After franchising Heidi’s Frogen Yozurt, I built it up to 100 stores in 10 years.”
A new venture
Miller sold the business in 1989 and opened her first Tight Assets store in 1990. “I’m very grateful for Heidi’s Frogen Yozurt. It put me on the map as an entrepreneur.”
Tight Assets is aptly named. Miller continues to be all about fitness – three mornings a week for 15 years, she’s served as a boot camp instructor, she skis every year, hikes, and has played golf for 40 years.
Miller describes Tight Assets as, “where fashion and function collide.” Her fashions range from tie-dye to workout clothes to dressy and cocktail wear. “I change out the merchandise all the time. It evolves. We carry unique items that can’t be found anywhere else, and we only have a few of each item. We’re not a mass retailer.”
Tight Assets also offers handmade treasures such as crosses and trees created by Miller from donated jewelry. All the proceeds go to Donate Life America, a nonprofit organization leading its national partners and Donate Life State Teams to increase the number of donated organs, eyes, and tissues available to save and heal lives through transplantation.
Donations from handmade treasures go to Donate Life
“Customer service is number one,” Miller says. “I pride myself on being gracious and accommodating. I have customers who have shopped here for 30 years. I’ve met so many friends – including people who have just moved here and people from out of town. When they visit, we play golf or have dinner together. It’s the bonus of having a retail shop.”
At one time, Miller concurrently owned several Tight Assets stores – in Palm Springs, South Coast Plaza, Newport Beach, Carlsbad, Huntington Beach, and Laguna Beach.
“I had great team members at every single store,” she says. “Without them, I wouldn’t have been able to succeed. I’ve been fortunate to have amazing friends and mentors, including Henry Segerstrom, Carl Karcher, and John Crean.”
In 2003, Heidi Miller bought The World Newsstand, a Laguna Beach fixture which has been in operation on and off for nearly 45 years. The truth is that this purchase was mostly a result of her altruistic nature and her love of our town, a desire to preserve Laguna’s iconic treasures.
Just around the corner from Tight Assets, the newsstand has a vast selection of magazines. “During the pandemic, I stopped carrying newspapers, and I donated the unsold magazines.
“I delivered magazines to peoples’ homes while we were closed and gave the proceeds to Louis, who has worked at the newsstand for many years.”
World Newsstand on Ocean Ave
The newsstand’s existence was particularly challenged by the floods of 2010 (it closed for five months) and also by the digital revolution – but Miller was determined to keep the famous place alive.
The flood devastated both of Miller’s businesses – Tight Assets lost $300,000 worth of inventory.
Support the town you love
“I’ve lived on the same street since 1980,” Miller says. “If you live here, you have an obligation to support the town you love.”
For eight years, she’s served on Board of Directors of the Laguna Beach Historical Society and has been a Trustee on the Board of Directors of the Laguna Playhouse since the 1980s. “The oldest continuously running theatre in California,” Miller notes.
Miller donates blood through Red Cross every 56 days and, in the past, donated bone marrow to a friend.
During the pandemic, she volunteered at Nirvana Grille, packing up items from the co-op.
A dedicated supporter of the artists in town, Miller says, “I want to give back to the artists who all have faced challenges during the last year.”
An example of Tight Assets’ one-of-a-kind items are Bohemian Rags Handbags made by Michelle Waller, an artist from the Sawdust Festival. The artist keeps 100 percent of the proceeds on the purchases. Miller also supports a second Sawdust Festival artist.
One-of-a-kind handbags by Bohemian Rags
Miller also gives artists the opportunity to set up pop-up shops next to the newspaper stand – at no charge – to show their pieces. “I’ve probably had 35 pop-ups,” she says. “It’s been really fun.”
Closer to home, she commissioned local artist Randy Morgan to create the three pelicans in flight installed above the double doors of her house.
Altruism in action
Miller credits her parents for her desire to give back. “They taught me to live a life of purpose,” she says. “They never put any kind of barriers up. They supported my choices and me. I think that’s why I’m so confident and self-assured. They instilled in me the feeling that I can do anything.”
She lives by a half-and-half philosophy, “If you have a sandwich and someone needs the other half, you give it to them.”
It is much like her organ donation creed, “Share your spare.”
When Miller donated the kidney, her mother said, “I’m very proud. It’s the most inspiring thing that’s ever happened in our family.”
In collaboration with Bruce Cook, Miller recently started a foundation “Living Organ Donor Assistance Fund” to help assist donors and spread awareness of organ donation.
Born in Michigan, Miller’s family moved to New Orleans, to Texas, and then to California. Her father was a Bioethics Professor at University of California, Berkeley. “He’s my hero,” she says. “My parents still live in the family home – my father is 94 and my mother is 91. I grew up in a secure family unit – as one of five children – with the confidence that I would have success in whatever endeavor I attempted.”
Pandemic and construction pandemonium
Of the seven businesses facing Pacific Coast Hwy on her block, three are now closed: Starbucks, Laguna Beach’s longtime theater (South Coast Cinemas), and Havaianas. On the block up Ocean Avenue from the newsstand, there is only one business open.
During the pandemic, Tight Assets was closed for over three months. Then for the next nine months, Miller could only allow 25 percent capacity in the store at one time. “What kept me from reopening with debt were the 2,500 masks I quilted and sold for $35,000,” she says.
Havaianas closed last week, construction was the last straw
Then just when Miller thought she was approaching normalcy, the Caltrans construction began. “It was supposed to take place in January and February, which would have been fine, because it’s slow anyway. They said it was delayed to April and May because the Coastal Commission permit didn’t come through on time.”
Miller states that Havaianas, next to the theater, permanently closed on April 13.
“The owner told me that for three days in a row, no one came into the store,” says Miller. “She couldn’t afford to stay open.
“We knew a year ago that the culvert needed to be replaced, and I am totally supportive of it – it’s the timing that’s the problem. Spring break is one of my busiest times.”
As a result, Miller says her business is 90-100 percent off.
“Caltrans put a sign at the end of the sidewalk on Ocean and PCH that said sidewalk closed, so I moved it. Access from the other direction is totally blocked off. Without the sidewalk access, people have just been running across PCH in the middle of the street, which is dangerous. The gas station on the corner of PCH and Broadway was compensated for their loss in business even though they still have two accessible driveways.”
Construction chaos
As an added challenge, the equipment and materials have taken up all the parking spaces on PCH and in front of the newsstand on Ocean Ave.
Miller reports that the noise has been terrible, car tires flip up gravel that hits the windows, the heavy equipment violently shakes the store, and dust and dirt from the dump trucks permeate everything.
“One day a truck was parked in front of the store and completely blocked out the sun,” says Miller.
Local stores
“No one from the city has been around to check on how I’m doing,” she says. “The only person who has come in is Manuel Gomez, a consultant for the city for the project. Local businesses have always supported Laguna. It’s unfortunate that representatives of the city are not supporting them. I would never speak badly of the city, but they need to right the wrong.
“I survived the economic downturn in 2008, the floods in 2010, and the pandemic – I’m proud of being a survivor,” says Miller. “I’ve worked really hard to succeed, and I’m as grateful to live here now as I was when I moved here 41 years ago.
“The value of the city is its restaurants, its beauty – and the local stores.”
Tight Assets is located at 180 S Coast Hwy.
For more information, call (949) 497-0005.
The World Newsstand is located at 190 S Coast Hwy.