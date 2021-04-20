NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 32  |  April 20, 2021

Former local co-founds eco-friendly Bold Box – a subscription box and online store

By DIANNE RUSSELL 

One way to Celebrate Earth Day this Thursday, April 22, is to become more earth-friendly. Subscribing to Bold Box, co-founded by former Laguna resident Kira Cahill and Olivia Dahan – who hails from Newport Beach – is a great way to do it. Through Bold Box, Cahill and Dahan are out to change the world by reducing plastic waste one box at a time. 

“Growing up by the beach, I was instilled with a great love of the ocean and nature which led me to starting my own company – Bold Box, an eco-friendly subscription box and online store,” say Cahill. “We are focused on helping our customers live sustainably in an easy, fun, and affordable way! At Bold Box, we don’t believe in being perfect, but in simply being better.” 

Dahan and Cahill were frustrated trying to find chic, affordable, and easy ways to implement sustainable habits into their busy lifestyles. However, over the years, the Bold Box team has discovered some of the best products, recipes, tips, and tricks to living an eco-friendly lifestyle. 

Former local girls

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Bold Box co-founders, Olivia Dahan (on left) and Kira Cahill

“My business partner and I worked with Oceana, who has been a leader in working for conservation for 14 years,” says Cahill. “We started living more sustainably, and then people were asking about our recipes and for product referrals. We were passing on so much information that we decided to start our own company. We have over 100 sustainable products.”

“Bold Box is more than just a product or company, we are a movement,” say the co-founders. “We donate $5 for every order to an environmental organization of the purchasers’ choosing (from our pre-approved list).” 

An eco-lifestyle company, Bold Box seeks to create a movement through their products, philosophy, and call to action. Bold Box not only produces its own products, but has also curated a large collection of some of the highest quality products in the market for its customers. 

“Most of the boxes are unisex,” says Cahill, “and work for all genders. Subscribers fill out a questionnaire on the website that includes: gender preference, age range, shirt size, and allergies. We just produced our first edible product – Only Salt. Most salts contain tons of microplastics, but this product is 100 percent salt.”

Former local box

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Each box contains 8-10 full-sized products

Each season they curate a box with eco-friendly products that will change the subscriber’s life and the planet!

One customer says, “I love getting my box. It’s great to have something to look forward to while also becoming more knowledgeable about the environment. It’s all the small things we change that count.”

“We ship one box per season,” says Dahan. “Each contains 8-10 full size eco-friendly products for home, wellness, and personal use. We want to create an entire lifestyle by providing a few items in every category.”

The spring box will contain: Silicone Bowl Covers (pack of six), Bamboo Vegetable Brush, Meliora Laundry Stain Stick, Only Salt, Microwavable Popcorn Bag with popcorn kernels in a reusable glass mug, Facial Sea Sponge, Huppy Toothpaste Tablets, Juni Bamboo Toothbrush, Patch Bandages, and two Earth Bath Bombs.

Former local Earth Day

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Celebrate Earth Day by living sustainably

Fortunately for subscribers, Cahill and Dahan have done all the research and testing. Cahill admits that testing the new toothpaste tablets was time consuming. “I tried seven different toothpaste tablets.” 

Everything in their business partnership is 50/50. “We built this out of a place of love and it’s a journey – it’s about being better, not being perfect,” says Cahill. “There’s a lot of pressure surrounding living sustainably, but with Bold Box, there’s no pressure or mess. Living sustainably is judgment free and slowly habit forming.”

They offer incentives for a year subscription and are currently offering a 15 percent off discount for Earth Month: “EARTHMONTH15”.

“In addition to Bold Box, we are going to start hosting community beach cleanups in partnership with Oceana,” says Cahill.

The Bold Box motto is, “We don’t believe in being perfect, but in simply being better.”

Cahill and Dahan believe this philosophy is true for their Bold Box endeavor: “We don’t need a handful of people doing zero waste perfectly. We need millions of people doing it imperfectly.” –Ann Marie Bonneau

For more information, or to subscribe, go to www.beboldbox.com.

 

