 Volume 13, Issue 32  |  April 20, 2021

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Mark Porterfield was onto Maggi’s whereabouts here – and noted that there used to be water flowing over the Buddha head. He’s good! And Kathy Yao had a very close guess, but Maggi presented a bit of a challenge with this week’s quiz. Where is it? You can find the Buddha art piece on Coast Hwy between Diamond and Center Street.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along!

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

On the ocean side of Coast Hwy between Diamond and Center Street

 

