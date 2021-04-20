NewLeftHeader

LBHS freshman Elliott Mason Leeds earns Eagle Scout rank, Scouts BSA’s highest honor

Laguna Beach Troop 35 proudly announces that Elliott Leeds earned his Eagle Scout rank on Thursday, April 15. Elliott is 14 years old, a Laguna Beach High School freshman, and earned 21 merit badges as well as many other requirements needed to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Elliott also earned 10 additional merit badges, enough to earn his Bronze Eagle Palm and Gold Eagle Palm. 

For his Eagle Project, Elliott made 15 durable music stands for the Laguna Beach Jazz Band and for student musicians of Laguna Beach High School and Thurston Middle School. The project was funded by Laguna Beach Band Boosters, Ganahl Lumber, Home Depot, and Coast Hardware. It took months to plan, design, fund, and build, as well as organize and lead members of his Troop and Patrol to build the tri-fold music stands.

LBHS freshman Leeds

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach’s newest Eagle Scout, Elliott Leeds

Elliott’s Eagle Project required proposing, planning, designing, and leading scouts of Troop 35 to cut, sand, screw, construct, paint, and finish 15 music stands, which were made from high-quality finished plywood, piano hinges, screws, wood, glue, and paint. Local businesses were very helpful and generous with hardware, food, drop cloths, sandpaper, and more!

Teacher/conductor Steven Wade is overjoyed with the quality of the workmanship, which will greatly improve the professionalism of the Laguna Beach Jazz Band. Wade, himself an accomplished jazz trumpeter, is a member of the Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, which was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award for Best Latin Jazz Album.

“Scouting has helped us as a family instill the properties of civic responsibility, community service, and character building in our lives,” said Elliott’s Mom Kimberly Bixler Leeds.

LBHS freshman table

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Members of Laguna Beach Troop 35 “Griffin” Patrol and friends assist Elliott Leeds (second from left in big hat) in the creation of 15 tri-fold music stands for the Laguna Beach Jazz Band. From left: Logan Leeds (Eagle Scout 2019, LBHS 2020), Elliott Leeds, Luke Stellar, Meredith Stellar, Will Briggs, Will Neukomm, Dad and Assistant Scoutmaster Clay Leeds, and Alex Stemple.

Elliott’s Dad Clay Leeds added, “Our family has volunteered many hours, days, nights, weekends, and Summer Camp weeks with Laguna Beach Troop 35, helping our kids and other members of our community learn the joy and benefit of being active citizens of Laguna, Orange County, California, the United States and of Planet Earth. 

“Laguna Beach Troop 35 has so many lovely and helpful people, and we’ve found scouting helps our boys and girls become nice, helpful members of the community.”

Elliott’s Dad was Troop 35 Scoutmaster from 2016 through 2019. 

“Some of the work was hard, but the play was harder!” Clay added. Elliott’s brother Logan Leeds (LBHS 2020) became an Eagle Scout in 2019, with his Eagle Project to restore all the interpretive posts in the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park’s Dilley Preserve. For the map, click here. 

Elliott and Logan got to play onstage together in 2019 in the Laguna Beach Jazz Band from Thurston and LBHS, along with legendary musicians Beth and Steve Wood, Frank Cotinola, Phil Gough, and more.

LBHS freshman flag

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Flashback: Pack 35 “Den” (and future Troop 35 “Griffin” Patrol) members Alex Stemple, Elliott Leeds, and Nico Bammer show their patriotism in the back of the Ganahl Lumber truck, at the 2014 Patriot’s Day Parade

The Eagle Scout rank is the highest rank offered by Scouts BSA. Only three percent of the Boy Scout members ever attain this prestigious honor. Even fewer achieve Bronze, Gold, and Silver Eagle Palms.

Laguna Beach Troop 35 is part of the El Camino Real District of the Orange County Council of Scouts BSA, and was chartered by the Laguna Presbyterian Church in 1945 (76 years!). Laguna Presbyterian is proud to announce the progression of another scout on his journey to the highest achievement available in Scouts BSA, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America. 

LBHS freshman Wade and Leeds

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach Jazz Band conductor and teacher Steven Wade receives 15 tri-fold music stands from Life Scout (now Eagle Scout as of April 15, 2021) Elliott Leeds

Elliott wishes to thank the many dedicated adult volunteers, including Scoutmasters Michael Lindsey and Grandma Jane Heath, Assistant Scoutmasters (and Dad) Clay Leeds and Josh Bammer, Committee Chair Extraordinaire Pam Jensen, Advancement Chairs Katherine Stellar and Kevin Decato, Charter Organization Representatives Dick Maxwell and Tom Fay, and Committee Members (and Mom) Kimberly Bixler Leeds, Todd Hammett, as well as the Hovanesians and Laura Keyser in Troop 35 for all those many supportive hours that made his Eagle Scout award possible, Grandpa Ted Keyes (Eagle ‘74) for design assistance, Scott Wittkop for Graphic Design, and the Parkers for nitty gritty help. Elliott also was to thank the boys in Troop 35, and especially his Patrol (and Den!): Alex Stemple, Luke Stellar, Will Briggs, Will Neukomm, Nico Bammer, and Dylan Chestleson.

 

