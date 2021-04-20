NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 32  |  April 20, 2021

Guest Column

PMMC needs financial assistance due to alarming increase in mammal rescues

By Peter Chang, Chief Executive Officer, PMMC

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) has some unfortunate and concerning updates on PMMC’s rescues and marine mammal patients. In these first few months of 2021, PMMC has already seen an increase in the pace of rescues compared to 2020. Since the beginning of 2021, our rescue teams have already responded to 69 animals that have stranded along the Orange County coast, including an extraordinary 21 Northern elephant seals (already hitting the total number of rescues from 2020!) and five Guadalupe fur seals (currently listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act).

Residents’ past and continued support has made our life-saving work possible, but at this time, urgent financial assistance is needed.

Guest Column PMMC Phoebe

Submitted photo

“Phoebe” was rescued on March 30 from San Clemente

Recent PMMC rescues pictured here include Phoebe, an 80-pound female elephant seal pup, rescued March 30th from San Clemente; Spicy Tuna, an 80-pound female elephant seal pup, rescued April 3rd from San Onofre; and Shipwreck, our first elephant seal pup rescued in 2021 on March 8th. Shipwreck was considered very critical. Newborn elephant seals have a black coat, which they shed/molt after they are about one month old. Shipwreck was most likely a late birth and is in the process of shedding his coat as he continues his recovery at PMMC.

Guest Column PMMC Spicy Tuna

Submitted photo

“Spicy Tuna” was rescued on April 3 from San Onofre

These animals come to us in severe conditions, many below birth weight due to malnutrition and dehydration as well as other factors, including injuries. The cost to rehabilitate just one seal or sea lion patient during its stay at Pacific Marine Mammal Center is upwards of $3,000 or more. The cost to rehabilitate an elephant seal could be significantly higher, as they are larger and require more medicine, nutrients, fish, and qualified technicians in marine mammal medicine, which in turn increases our expenses. 

Guest Column PMMC Shipwreck

Submitted photo

“Shipwreck” was rescued on March 8 from Dana Point Harbor

In addition, there has been an increase in Guadalupe fur seal strandings, which is a cause for concern because at this time last year, PMMC had not yet responded to any of these animals. Guadalupe fur seals are currently listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act. In just the first three months of 2021, we have already responded to five Guadalupe fur seals. PMMC is committed to the preservation of these animals.

Responses to injured, sick, and starving marine mammals by our animal care team are continuing almost daily. This urgent plea for financial assistance is needed to treat the animals admitted to Pacific Marine Mammal Center. Your donation will help save more marine mammals like “Phoebe,” “Spicy Tuna,” and “Shipwreck” and will help them receive the medical treatment necessary in order to return them to their ocean home! 

To donate, simply click here or text PMMC to 91999. (Mail checks to: Pacific Marine Mammal Center, 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651)

 

