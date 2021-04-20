NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 32  |  April 20, 2021

City helps Bushard’s Pharmacy to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations

The City of Laguna Beach Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis has successfully worked with the Fritz Dudda Company Property Manager of the former Laguna Drug property to provide their site at no cost to Bushard’s Pharmacy to use as a new COVID-19 vaccination site.

“We are grateful that we were able to work with the Fritz Dudda Company to provide the former Laguna Drug site at no cost to Bushard’s Pharmacy so that Bushard’s can increase the COVID-19 vaccine availability for our community,” says Dupuis.

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Vice President of Bushard’s Pharmacy Marisa Fader and Bushard’s Pharmacist in Charge Marshal Abdullah at former Laguna Drug site

Bushard’s Pharmacy will manage the operation of the site, which operates through a web-based appointment scheduling system on their website.

Bushard’s will be vaccinating every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Currently they are only offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is available to ages 18 and over. Second vaccine appointments will be available four weeks after the first vaccine. The duration of the appointment may last up to 30 minutes.

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Marisa Fader, Vice President of Bushard’s

Bushard’s has already set up the vaccine clinic inside the old Laguna Drug property. Everything is in place including furniture, PPE supplies, proper vaccine storage, and their online scheduling platform.

“Now we are only doing vaccines on Tuesdays and Wednesdays due to the supply we are being shipped,” says Sheila Bushard-Jamison, owner of Bushard’s, “but as time goes on, shipment size should increase, and we will be able to do more a day and vaccinate more than two days a week.”

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Marshal Abdullah, Pharmacist in Charge, preps for vaccinations

Starting April 15, everyone age 16 and over in Orange County is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Per the CDC, the County has removed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from all its vaccination POD sites and will continue to dispense the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“We’d like to thank the City of Laguna Beach and especially Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis for helping us secure this vaccination site for our community,” said Marisa Fader, vice president of Bushard’s Pharmacy. “The City has proven a great partner to help us ensure the health and safety of our residents and community.”

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Former site of Laguna Drug

After the vaccine has been administered, patients will be observed for 15 minutes before they are directed to their car. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.

City staff has approved a Temporary Use Permit for the vaccination site with a tentative five-month duration effective April 1. The permit allows for sufficient on-site parking to accommodate patient volumes, and also subject to State and CDC requirements for the operation of a COVID-19 vaccination site.

Patients may park at an off-street parking lot adjacent to Laguna Drug and proceed inside for health and temperature screenings.

The former Laguna Drug site is located at 239 Broadway St.

 

