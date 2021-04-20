NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 32  |  April 20, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 042021

Dennis' Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

April 20, 2021

The extremes of April

Dennis 5You couldn’t ask for better weather than we had on Sunday as an offshore flow scoured the skies of fog and low clouds, giving us clear, blue, sunny skies all day with warm temps into the 80s. That packed the beaches as quite a few people ventured out into the brilliant blue Pacific, with water temps tolerable at 62-65 degrees. Several funnel clouds were sighted in and around the northeast and east, and all mountains were clearly visible, thanks to a strong high-pressure ridge over the Southwest promoting warm, dry northeast winds that cleared things out real quick.

Here are some notable April weather events from the McTighe Files:

April of 1958 saw a record-tying 6.02 inches of rain, tied also in 1965. The 1957-58 season collected nearly 24-and-a-half inches thanks to a strong El Nino. April of 1958’s rain total was over five times wetter than the normal 1.2 inches for that month. It got dramatic too, with four separate thunderstorm days on April 10, 11, 17, and 24. The thunderstorm event on April 11 was particularly strong, dropping nearly 1.5 inches of rain accompanied by heavy hail that actually covered the ground in white, making it appear as if it snowed. Three waterspouts were also sighted, and inland by Pomona, there were reports of an EF-1 tornado touching down and lasting for almost seven minutes. Several other funnel clouds were also reported in and around Southern California that day. It was a wild April indeed.

April 28-30, 1961, saw a late season Santana wind event that lasted nearly three days, a very long duration for a Santana wind event. Temps soared into the low 90s as the humidity plummeted into the single digits in some areas. Overall, that April was the second warmest on record at that time and it was also very dry, as only a tenth of an inch of rain fell and that 1960-61 season was the driest on record at that time, with only 4.30 inches falling in Laguna.

April of 1965 had a rain total of 6.02 inches, thus tying the record set in 1958 for the wettest April on record. Several late-season Pacific storms hammered the area giving us nearly half of the entire season that year in April alone.

April 1, 1966, was the first day of Easter Week break from school that year, and it opened with a gift from the northeast as hot Santanas sent the temps at the beach to a then-record 95 degrees at water’s edge. It reached 100 in downtown L.A., setting a new record for April high temp for them, a record that stood until April 6, 1989, when it hit 107 and a record 101 here in Laguna, a record that remains intact.

April 15, 1972, saw local ocean temps already reach the 70-degree mark as a moderately strong El Nino event was coming on. It was the earliest day on record that had 70-degree water, a record that stood until 1997 when the developing mega El Nino of that year saw the 70-degree mark reached by April 5 of that year. More on April events next time. 

Until then, ALOHA, y’all!

 

