 Volume 13, Issue 31  |  April 16, 2021

In memory of Jette Rae Anderson 041621

In memory of Jette Rae Anderson, family will triple match donations made to Tony’s Treehouse

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Jette Rae Anderson, who passed away on March 21, was a dedicated and generous supporter of Tony’s Treehouse.

Tony’s Treehouse is a nonprofit organization based in Laguna Beach. It was founded by Becky Martinez in memory of her 9-year-old son named Tony. The legacy he left his family and friends is one of giving, loving, and living life to its fullest extent.

Its mission is: “Continuing the compassionate spirit of Tony Martinez by uniting family, friends, and community who are dedicated to improving the quality of life for families in need.”

(L-R) Danny Martinez (10), Becky Martinez, and Tony Martinez (9) at Aliso Creek Beach in 1999 – two weeks before Tony’s accident

“I have agreed to match all donations that come in to Tony’s Treehouse in memory of my mother,” says Erin Anderson. “I am the president and CEO of the A. Gary Anderson Family Foundation, and I want to support Becky at Tony’s Treehouse as much as I can, and I thought what a better way to match and double all of the donations that are pouring in for support of my mother as well as this great charity. It’s a win-win for all.”

Her brother Erik Anderson of Anderson Community Properties has also agreed to match donations, so any donations made in the memory of Jette Rae Anderson to Tony’s Treehouse will now be tripled. 

Helping those less fortunate is a family affair. “Philanthropy runs deep in our blood,” says Erin.

“Jette was a friend of the Treehouse, and over the last few years, became a personal friend of mine,” says Becky. (The following was shared in Jette’s obituary.) 

“Jette and I met December 2018, when she emailed regarding our annual Adopt-A-Family holiday event. She inquired about ‘adopting’ one of the local needy families on our list, to provide presents and a holiday meal for them. I quickly learned that Jette was no stranger to the world of nonprofit. She had read an article in Stu News Laguna about our little grassroots organization, Tony’s Treehouse. Our story touched her, and she signed up for our Adopt program. That was just the beginning of a beautiful relationship between Jette, me, and the Treehouse.  

“Over the next few months, we set a lunch date to meet up at one of her favorite spots in Laguna Niguel. When Sue and I met Jette face to face, we instantly felt like we’d known each other all our lives. Jette listened intently when we told her all about our small foundation. I was blessed with the opportunity to hear about her experience and receive kind words of wisdom. I loved it! That was just the first of many opportunities I had to see first-hand, Jette’s Love and Light. My deepest gratitude Jette, for your strong and steady influence. Your loving presence will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to be a part of your beautiful Life.”

In memory of Jette Rae Anderson, donations can be made to Tony’s Treehouse in lieu of flowers: www.tonystreehouse.org/financial-needs.

 

